Not everyone loves Holi: Why introverts secretly feel overwhelmed during the festival

Holi is loud, colourful, unpredictable, and beautifully chaotic. For many people, that chaos is exactly what makes the festival unforgettable. Colours fly through the air, music echoes across neighbourhoods, and laughter spills into streets as friends and strangers celebrate together.But for introverts, the same environment can feel emotionally exhausting rather than energising.

Introversion is often misunderstood as shyness or a dislike of people. In reality, it has little to do with social ability. Introverts just recharge differently. While extroverts tend to recharge through constant interaction, introverts tend to recharge with quiet, familiarity, and mental space. A festival like Holi, built around surprise visits, physical closeness, and nonstop stimulation, can therefore feel overwhelming even when they genuinely want to participate. According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, Founder and Director of Gateway of Healing, the emotional response many introverts experience during festivals is deeply connected to how the nervous system processes stimulation.

“Introverts are not antisocial. Their brains simply process sensory and emotional information more deeply. When too many interactions, sounds, colours, and expectations occur at once, the nervous system can become overstimulated,” she explains.

When celebration turns into sensory overload

Holi is an experience that engages almost all of one’s senses. The colourful powder is flying, water balloons explode unexpectedly, pungent smells waft, and touching is inevitable. Add to that the music and the crowd, and it can get overwhelming very quickly. For individuals who are sensitive to sensory input, this intensity can create fatigue much faster than expected.

“Many introverts enjoy socialising in meaningful ways,” says Dr Tugnait. “But festivals like Holi remove predictability. Unexpected visitors, constant noise, and lack of personal space can feel intrusive rather than exciting.” Even well-meaning traditions, applying colour without asking or pulling someone into celebrations, may unintentionally cross personal comfort boundaries.

The pressure to look enthusiastic

Another challenge faced by introverts is related to the social sphere. There is a rule to every festival: the rule of excitement. Spending a lot of time, engaging in group games, dancing, or constantly being in a state of interaction is the norm. Leaving the festival early or being quiet in a game may attract a lot of teasing or guilt. Many introverts, therefore, push themselves to match the energy around them.

“They may stay longer than they want to or ignore signs of exhaustion just to avoid disappointing others,” Dr Tugnait notes. “Later, this can lead to emotional burnout or withdrawal.” Feeling drained after Holi does not mean someone is ungrateful or uninterested in relationships. It simply reflects how their emotional energy works.

Finding balance without missing the joy

Instead of avoiding celebrations altogether, experts offer a few alternatives that can help introverts enjoy their festivals comfortably. For instance, selecting smaller celebrations or participating in celebrations for a certain period of time can help introverts overcome their stress levels. Celebrating festivals with a small group of friends or family members can help introverts overcome their stress levels.

“Festivals should feel nourishing, not forced,” says Dr Tugnait. “When people honour their emotional rhythm, they can enjoy connection without exhaustion.”Simple choices such as stepping away from loud music, limiting unexpected interactions, or planning recovery time afterwards allow introverts to celebrate on their own terms.

Celebrating differently is still celebrating

Holi ultimately celebrates connection, forgiveness, and shared happiness. There is no single way to experience that joy. For some, it is dancing in the crowd. For some, it could be sharing colours with the people they love, enjoying festive foods at home, and even enjoying the celebrations from a distance. Celebrating personal comfort is not take away anything from the true essence of the celebration. In fact, it is letting the celebrations be more genuine.

Sometimes, the most genuine colour is the one that does not overwhelm us.

