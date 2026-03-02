Holi treats may be sabotaging your health: Doctor reveals the hidden calories in gujiya and thandai

New Delhi:

Holi is a festival of colour, laughter and community, and for many families, it is equally about food. Plates of gujiya, bowls of thandai, crisp mathris and syrup-soaked malpuas appear in homes days before the celebrations even begin. The nostalgia is real. So is the temptation.

But behind these festive favourites lies something most people don’t think about in the moment: hidden calories. According to Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, festive eating often feels harmless because it is occasional, yet the calorie load can be surprisingly high. “It’s not about avoiding celebration,” he says. “It’s about being aware. Many traditional Holi dishes are calorie-dense, and people underestimate how quickly small portions add up.”

The truth about festive sweets

Traditional Holi sweets are often deep-fried and prepared using refined flour, sugar and generous amounts of ghee. A single gujiya may look modest in size, but its combination of sugar, khoya and frying oil makes it calorie-heavy. Malpuas and similar sweets absorb oil during cooking, significantly increasing their energy content. The concern, Dr Sabharwal explains, is portion blindness.

“Because the pieces are small, people assume they’re consuming very little. But eating four or five pieces over the day can equal the calorie load of a full meal.” For individuals already managing weight, insulin resistance or diabetes, this spike can disrupt carefully maintained progress.

Thandai: The festive drink with a hidden sugar load

Thandai feels light and refreshing, especially during daytime celebrations. However, traditional recipes include sugar, full-fat milk and dry fruits, all of which increase its calorie density. “One small glass is fine for most healthy individuals,” Dr Sabharwal notes. “The problem begins when it’s refilled multiple times without awareness.”

Liquid calories are particularly easy to overlook because they do not create the same sense of fullness as solid foods.

Why savoury snacks aren’t always the safer choice

Many people believe that skipping sweets and opting for savoury snacks is a healthier decision. But items like namkeen mixtures, kachori, mathri and fried chips are often high in refined carbohydrates, salt and oil. Excessive salt intake can lead to bloating and water retention, while continuous grazing adds up quietly.

“The real issue isn’t one serving,” Dr Sabharwal explains. “It’s mindless, repeated snacking throughout the day.”

Why hidden calories matter more than you think

Even two or three days of excessive indulgence can lead to temporary weight gain and blood sugar fluctuations. For individuals who have undergone bariatric surgery or are managing metabolic disorders, these changes may be more pronounced. What often follows is guilt, and then extreme dieting. “The cycle of overindulgence followed by drastic restriction is unhealthy and unsustainable,” says Dr Sabharwal. “Balance is far more effective than extremes.”

Smart ways to enjoy Holi without harming your health

Holi does not require restriction. It requires intention.

Dr Sabharwal recommends:

Starting the day with a balanced meal rich in protein and fibre

Deciding in advance how many sweets or servings you will consume

Eating slowly and mindfully instead of rushing

Staying physically active, dancing, walking and playing Holi- helps offset excess intake

Staying hydrated throughout the day

If you are diabetic or have undergone bariatric surgery, be particularly cautious with sugary beverages and fried foods.

Celebration without compromise

Holi is meant to create joyful memories, not health setbacks. Food is deeply embedded in cultural traditions and should be enjoyed without fear. But awareness makes celebration smarter. “Understanding hidden calories empowers people,” Dr Sabharwal concludes. “You can enjoy the festival fully, just with moderation and mindfulness.”

Because the colours should fade in a few days, but your health should last a lifetime.

