Holi 2026 puja rituals: Light diyas in these places for good luck

New Delhi:

The festival of Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4th. The day of Holi is considered very important in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, the night of Holi is considered one of the four Maharatris of the year. These four Maharatris are Diwali, Janmashtami, Mahashivratri, and the night of Holi.

Meditation, chanting, worship, and lighting lamps have special significance on all these nights. So let us know in which places lighting lamps on Holi day is auspicious and beneficial.

Peepal tree

On the night of Holi, light a lamp under a Peepal tree and circumambulate it seven times. Performing this ritual on the night of Holi helps alleviate ancestral curses and removes all obstacles in your life.

South-west corner

On the night of Holi, light a lamp in the southwest direction of the house. Lighting a lamp here eliminates financial problems and strengthens your financial situation.

Main Gate

On the night of Holi, light ghee lamps on both sides of the main entrance of your home. Doing so brings positive energy into the home and welcomes Goddess Lakshmi into your home.

Place of worship

On the night of Holi, light a ghee lamp in your prayer room and remember the gods and goddesses. Lighting a lamp in a temple or place of worship helps dispel negativity from your home.

At the Holika Dahan site

On Holi, be sure to light a lamp at the spot where Holika was burned. It is said that doing so brings happiness and prosperity to the home and also dispels negativity from the home.

Near the Tulsi plant

On the evening of Holi, be sure to light a lamp near the Tulsi plant. Doing so is considered very auspicious. Lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant helps maintain a positive atmosphere in the home and brings happiness and prosperity to the family.

Kitchen

On Holi, light a mustard oil lamp in the kitchen. Doing so ensures a constant abundance of wealth and prosperity. The home never faces a shortage of food or money.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)