FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran considering pulling out, scheduled to play three group games in USA

New Delhi:

Fresh uncertainty has emerged over Iran’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup after comments from the head of the country’s football federation cast doubt on whether the national team can compete in matches staged in the United States.

Mehdi Taj spoke as hostilities intensified between Iran and Israel following U.S.-Israeli bombardment. While stopping short of announcing any withdrawal or formal approach to FIFA, his remarks signalled deep unease about the prospect of playing on American soil under current circumstances.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Mehdi was quoted as saying on AP

Notably, Iran are scheduled to take part in the expanded tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Drawn in Group G, the team is set to play all three of its opening matches in the United States.

The fixtures include a meeting with New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15, followed by a clash with Belgium on June 21. Iran’s final group game is against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Mehdi’s comments come as the regional conflict deepens. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has heightened fears of wider instability. Iran and Israel have continued to exchange strikes, leaving the political climate volatile. On the other hand, FIFA has not publicly addressed whether the escalating tensions could influence Iran’s participation in matches hosted in the United States.

Travel ban on Iran fans

Questions may also arise over travel and entry procedures. Iranian nationals were included in the initial travel ban introduced during the Trump administration, and although policies have evolved since then, past restrictions created obstacles for entry into the United States.

Security concerns had already surfaced earlier this year in Mexico after violence followed the death of a prominent drug lord, adding scrutiny to tournament preparations. For now, Iran remain in the competition. However, with the World Cup drawing closer, geopolitical realities have cast a shadow over football’s biggest stage.

