Kill Movie Review: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film is unhinged, unapologetic, uneasy for faint-hearted

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Genre: Action-Thriller

It’s rare for an Indian action film to focus less on the star and more on the story itself. Bollywood movies seldom showcase the level of graphic violence seen in international films, as action usually serves as a backdrop to the narrative rather than the main event. However, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill breaks from tradition. This film ditches the usual song-and-dance sequences for a gripping, bone-crunching thrill ride set on a train travelling to Delhi. While the plot is straightforward—a battle between good guys and bad guys on the train—the execution is anything but ordinary. Kill is a genre-defying film that explores violence in a bold and surprising way, reflecting the increasing daring spirit of Indian cinema.

Story:

Kill throws viewers headfirst into a tense situation aboard a New Delhi-bound train. We meet our protagonist, Amrit, played by Lakshya, who returns from a mission only to discover that his girlfriend, Tulika, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, is engaged to someone else. Determined to surprise her, he boards a train with his army friend, Viresh, on which Tulika and her family are travelling. The journey is abruptly disrupted by a ruthless gang led by the maniacal Fani, played by Raghav Juyal. When the gang seizes control, the seemingly routine trip turns into a desperate struggle for survival and the protection of the passengers. Amrit, alongside Viresh, engages in intense hand-to-hand combat with the gang. What happens next? Will they be able to save the civilians? Will Amrit and Tulika’s love reach its final destination? By the end of the movie, all your questions will be answered.

Direction and Writing:

Kill doesn't waste time on elaborate backstories or philosophical musings. It gets down to business immediately, plunging us into a fight for survival. The action choreography is brutal and balletic, with influences ranging from John Wick to The Raid: Redemption. Bhat stages fights in tight corridors, cramped compartments, and even atop the speeding train, maximising the claustrophobia and tension. The stunt work is impressive, with the actors themselves pulling off some bone-crushing moves. Be warned, though, Kill is not for the faint of heart. The violence is unflinchingly graphic, with spurting arteries and bone-shattering blows depicted in gruesome detail.

However, Kill is more than just a gorefest. The first ten minutes of the film, where the hero gatecrashes the girl's engagement, are so distinct from the bloody scenes that follow that you'd find it hard to believe they're part of the same movie if you were unaware of the plot. While drama and emotional elements aren't the film's primary focus, every action sequence is justified. You'll find yourself cheering for each headshot, your adrenaline pumping, unable to resist applauding every kill—that's how compelling the writing is.

The film features only one song, which appears near the end, but the score of Kill is a character itself. It isn't jarring, which the supposed action filmmakers tend to do in India, but compliments the action unfolding on the screen, literally. The music isn't masking any shortcomings of the narrative here but is there, just enough for you to stay with the characters, with the scene.

Acting Performances:

Lakshya delivers a powerful performance as Amrit, embodying the quiet strength of a soldier whose stoicism gradually increases as the situation intensifies. The physical demands of the role are evident, and Lakshya meets them with impressive dedication. His portrayal is particularly compelling in the silent moments, where his eyes express a deep range of emotions. The action scenes don’t feel overdone; the story establishes him as a commando, justifying every action he takes. Even when he faces 40 goons one by one, it doesn't come across as overly dramatised. Lakshya's performance makes you question if this is truly his first feature film.

Raghav Juyal is a revelation as Fani. He sheds his usual comedic persona to embody a character that is both chilling and strangely captivating. His unpredictable outbursts and darkly humorous monologues make him a captivating villain. Fani isn't a one-dimensional monster; Juyal infuses him with a manic energy that keeps the audience on edge. His scenes with his father, played by Ashish Vidhyarthi, provide a look into his persona and add depth to his character.

Tanya Maniktala, as Tulika, stands out amidst the powerful performances of Lakshya and Juyal. Maniktala infuses Tulika with quiet strength and determination, making her character the catalyst for Amrit's anger. Her presence on screen with Lakshya brings a sense of calm amid the chaos. The chemistry between the lead actors is palpable, even in the midst of the constant action.

The supporting cast also deserves commendation. Ashish Vidhyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, and others lend strong support to the leads, enhancing the plot with their compelling performances.

Verdict:

Kill is a significant milestone for Bollywood. It pushes the boundaries of action cinema in Indian film, showcasing a willingness to embrace a grittier, more violent aesthetic. It is not for the faint of heart. The violence is graphic and unflinching, but it serves a purpose, highlighting the brutality of the situation and the desperation of the characters. Moreover, beneath the surface of the action lies a compelling story about redemption, human resilience, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala deliver exceptional performances that elevate the material. Director Nikhil Bhat crafts a relentless and thrilling experience, making exceptional use of a limited setting. Kill is a must-watch for fans of action cinema who appreciate a film that doesn't hold back on the punches, both literally and figuratively, all you need to have is a strong stomach for its graphic violence. The film is hitting theatres on July 5, 2024

