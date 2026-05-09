Will Abhishek Bachchan next film for Sarkaar 4 alongside King after the release of Raja Shivaji? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has several releases in the pipeline. However, his latest release Raja Shivaji is running in cinemas and is also performing well at the box office. The second generation actor is also shooting for several projects simultaneously. One of which is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King.

Alongside King, Abhishek also has Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 4 in the pipeline. So let's see what all the director revealed about his next installment.

When Ram Gopal Varma spoke about Sarkar 4

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma dropped major revelation regarding the cast of his political-crime film, Sarkar 4 in March 2026. He confirmed that the shooting of the film began in April and also made a significant disclosure regarding its cast.

What did Ram Gopal Varma say about the film's cast?

In the interview, Ram Gopal Varma confirmed that the script for Sarkar 4 had been completed. He stated, 'I will be shooting this film in the middle of this year.'

When asked about the film's cast, the director replied, 'Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be a part of this film.' However, he did not reveal any details regarding the rest of the cast members.

Ram Gopal Varma further added that he aims to complete the film within a year. Following this, he intends to work on the movie Syndicate, which he had previously announced.

About the Sarkar franchise

The Sarkar series began in 2005, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the powerful role of Subhash Nagre. Abhishek Bachchan also appeared alongside him in the film, playing the character of Shankar, Amitabh's son.

Subsequently, the second installment of the franchise, Sarkar Raj, was released in 2008, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role. Then, in 2017, Sarkar 3 was released, featuring actors such as Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh alongside Amitabh and Abhishek. Now, following the announcement of Sarkar 4, excitement among fans has reached new heights.

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