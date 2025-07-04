Kaalidhar Laapata Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan shines in parts but film falls short of expectations Madhumita Sundararaman's directorial 'Kaalidhar Laapata' has been released today, July 4, 2025, on the streaming platform Zee 5. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Baghela in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review here.

Movie Name: Kaalidhar Laapata

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Genre: Emotional drama

Spanning from the streets of Mumbai to the chaotic sea of ​​Kumbh, 'Kaalidhar Laapata' wants to be a film that touches our hearts and remains in our minds. But sadly, it gets lost in its own script. Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, the film features Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Baghela in the lead roles. This cinematic attempt tries to explore the themes of sacrifice, self-discovery and human connection, but it gets lost in doing all that. The film is like an old trunk, visually decorated on the outside, but once opened, its contents are tangled, disorganised, and half-finished.

The story that lost its way

Kaalidhar (Abhishek Bachchan) is a man torn between his past, identity and relationships. Abandoned by his own greedy family in the crowd of Kumbh Mela. He is not only lost in the literal sense but also emotionally purposeless. Then comes a stroke of bittersweet fate in the form of Ballu (Daivik Baghela). An 8-year-old orphan who, despite his age, understands the complexities of life with ease. While Kaalidhar searches for lost moments, Ballu brings him warmth and presence. This is the most heartwarming aspect of the film. An old soul and a young boy, both carrying the weight of their experiences in various ways.

An actor trapped in a lost character

Abhishek Bachchan delivers a few strong moments in the film. In a scene when he wakes up startled from a nightmare and trembles with the fear of losing Ballu, that fear, that emptiness, that panic, are deeply moving. Another scene, where his character breaks down in a drunken haze, carries emotional weight. The script gives him neither enough dialogue nor a meaningful emotional arc. His character seems lost at the start and remains so till the end, with the camera often coming too close but never going deep enough.

Daivik Baghela, as Ballu, is the ray of sunshine in this foggy film. His dialogue, laughter, and tears are all so natural that they often rise above the script itself. Ballu is the character that will make you think again and again that if a child can smile through so much pain, why can't we?

Talented actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is tragically underutilised. His subplot, which is about finding missing people, feels forced and unfinished. In the end, it seems that the purpose of keeping him in the story was lost. He does not reach any conclusion.

The biggest problem with the film

'Kaalidhar Laapata' tries to serve too many ideas all at once: family betrayal, social injustice, orphanhood, memory loss, and spiritual awakening, but none are explored in depth. Every topic is touched upon, but never truly felt. The overall film's tone is also inconsistent; at times, it shows the innocence of 'Taare Zameen Par', at others, it tries to show the emotional depth of 'Black Friday', and eventually, it becomes ‘Laapata’ (lost) in its own identity. What we're left with is an ambitious but confused experiment.

Some rays of hope

Some scenes of this film shine. The crowd of Kumbh Mela, the journey of Ballu and Kaalidhar on the roof of the train, or the search for peace amid temple bells, all are captured beautifully. The music also tries to capture the emotions at times, but the shallow grip of the story does not let it last.

Final verdict

'Kaalidhar Laapata' is a film that creates an illusion of "depth", but in reality, it is like a shallow pond where a pebble has been thrown, yet no real ripples are formed. This film may be for those who seek solace in momentary sensations, but if you are expecting a solid, multi-layered, emotional journey, you will find yourself as lost as the main character.

Watch if you want to see a heart-touching performance by Daivik Baghela. Watch if you want to see a different side of Abhishek Bachchan. But if you are hoping for a film like 'Life of Pi', 'The Kite Runner' or 'Taare Zameen Par', this will leave you disappointed.

