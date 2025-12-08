IndiGo chaos: Here's the easiest way to get a full refund for flight delays, cancellations IndiGo cancelled 562 flights from six metro airports, with 150 cancellations originating from Bengaluru airport alone on Monday.

New Delhi:

In recent days, flyers across the country have faced serious issues as hundreds of IndiGo flights have been cancelled at major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Passengers are thus facing difficulties obtaining refunds or rescheduling their flights.

If you are also facing this problem, follow the steps mentioned below to get a refund:

Step 1: Visit the IndiGo website and scroll down to the “Support” option.

Step 2: Click on the "Support" option.

Step 3: Select the "Plan B" option.

Step 4: You can use this option to change or cancel your flight and get a refund.

Step 5: Now, give your PNR/booking number details, along with your email ID or last name.

Step 6: Now, you will have two options, which are:

Step 7: Reschedule your flight or

Step 8: Cancel your flight and get a refund.

Step 9: You can either choose a new date or time, or cancel the flight and get your money back.

When will the refund be credited if the flight is delayed or cancelled?

Once your request is processed, the refund usually gets credited to your bank account within seven working days. If your ticket was booked through a travel agency, you will need to contact that agency to request a refund.

After the government gave strict directives, IndiGo has started to process refunds rapidly. So far, refunds worth Rs 610 crore have been issued. Additionally, no extra charges will be levied for rescheduling in case of cancelled or significantly delayed flights.

To mitigate the issue, special support cells have been set up to assist passengers. Approximately 3,000 bags have been returned to passengers across the country.

Meanwhile, IndiGo cancelled 562 flights from six metro airports, with 150 cancellations originating from Bengaluru airport alone on Monday. The airline operates flights to and from approximately 90 domestic airports and over 40 international airports.