No more barriers at toll plazas, electronic toll system to enhance user experience: Details here Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the almost 4,500 highway projects worth approximately Rs 10 lakh crore are currently underway in the country.

New Delhi:

Marking a major change in the country's road and highway traffic system, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the entire toll tax collection system, including the barriers, will be completely done away with by next year. This means that travellers will no longer be required to stop at toll plazas, with the toll charges deducted entirely through an electronic system.

Digital system already rolled out in approximately 10 locations

Gadkari stressed that the new digital system has already been rolled out in approximately 10 locations. Now, the plan is to expand it to the entire national highway network across the country within the next year.

Additionally, the Union Transport Minister said that the almost 4,500 highway projects worth approximately Rs 10 lakh crore are currently underway in the country. Gadkari added that this new system will further boost the pace at which the projects are being laid down in the country.

National Electronic Toll Collection

After the currently used toll tax collection system is phased out, toll collection will take place through the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) technology.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the system will have an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) device to be installed on the vehicle's windscreen. This will facilitate smooth toll deduction.

As soon as the vehicle passes through the toll plaza, the toll amount linked to its bank account will be automatically deducted. This will not only end up reducing traffic congestion but also contribute to saving the time wasted due to multiple stoppages at toll plazas.

Along with the major development surrounding toll collection, Gadkari emphasised the government’s priority in the domain of alternative fuels to address the environmental concerns. He also added that hydrogen is being considered the fuel of the future.

Nitin Gadkari also provided information about the cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. Cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh will now be available to victims in cases of road accidents. So far, out of a total of 6,833 requests, 5,480 victims have benefited under this scheme.