JD Vance's immigration remark sparks outrage, calls erupt to 'send Usha back to India'

US Vice President JD Vance has once again landed in controversy over his remarks on immigration. In a social media post, Vance said that "mass immigration is the theft of the American Dream," arguing that immigrants were taking away opportunities meant for American workers. Posting on X, Vance claimed that studies countering his view were funded by people who had grown rich under the existing system. "Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system," he wrote.

Post linked to ICE operations in Louisiana

Vance's comments came in response to a video shared by a construction company owner from Louisiana. The businessman claimed that since the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement began its operations in the state, he had noticed a dramatic change in the labour market. "Not a single immigrant wants to go to work anymore. It is shocking. I received more calls in the last week than I did in the previous three months," the company owner said in the video.

Users target vance over his wife and children

The Vice President's remarks triggered a fierce backlash online, with several users pointing to his own family. Notably, JD Vance is married to Usha Vance, who was born in the United States to Indian immigrant parents. The couple has three children, two sons named Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel. One user wrote, "Wait, is your wife not from an Indian immigrant family?" Another said, "So this means you need to send Usha, her Indian family and your mixed-race children back to India. Let us know when you book the plane tickets. You should lead by example."

Others accused Vance of hypocrisy. "Your wife and children are stealing the American Dream," a user commented, while another said, "This is probably not the path to a Republican nomination, where you throw your wife, her family and your own children under the bus."

Not the first time Vance has drawn fire

This is not the first instance of JD Vance targeting mass immigration. Recently, during a New York Post podcast, he said it was natural and acceptable for Americans to prefer neighbours who looked like them or shared the same language and culture. Often echoing former President Donald Trump's rhetoric, Vance also blamed the Biden administration for pursuing an immigration system that, according to him, promoted divisions in society. When asked on the podcast whether a future Trump administration planned to deport all undocumented immigrants, Vance replied that the aim was to remove as many people as possible.

Past controversy over wife's religion

Last month, Vance faced criticism after he said he hoped his Hindu wife, Usha Vance, would someday adopt Christianity. The comment had drawn sharp reactions, adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding his public statements on culture, immigration and identity.

