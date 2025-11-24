Usha Vance breaks silence on divorce rumours after being spotted without wedding ring at public event Usha's team stepped in quickly and a spokesperson of her team told People that Usha, a mother of three, spends her days “doing a lot of dishes, giving lots of baths, and forgetting her ring sometimes".

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, broke silence on her divorce rumours after being spotted without wedding ring at a public event. The US second lady appeared at Camp Lejeune, a military base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on 19 November alongside First Lady Melania Trump — noticeably without the ring as she is often photographed wearing it. Several close-up photos showed her left hand bare, which was enough to trigger a fresh round of speculation about her marriage with JD Vance.

Here’s what social media users said:

One user on X wrote: “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.”

Another user on X said: “Usha Vance was not wearing her wedding ring and seemed quite happy.”

Usha, 39, and JD Vance, 41, met at Yale Law School and married in 2014 and they have three children — sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

They were already in the attention in recent months — especially after JD Vance said he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu household, would one day embrace his Catholic faith. Moreover, the speculation intensified after the vice president’s warm on-stage hug with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event, a moment that quickly fuelled fresh commentary on social media.

Here’s what Usha's team said about wedding ring

However, Usha's team stepped in quickly and a spokesperson of her team told People that Usha, a mother of three, spends her days “doing a lot of dishes, giving lots of baths, and forgetting her ring sometimes".