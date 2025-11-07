Jassi Weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey starrer is a love letter to the 90s Jassi Weds Jassi has been released. It's a comedy film that's fully capable of making you laugh. Read the full review to learn about the film's story.

Movie Name: Jassi Weds Jassi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Director: Paran Bawa

Genre: Comedy Drama

Jassi Weds Jassi isn't just a film; it's a nostalgic journey back to the simple, innocent and beautiful era of the 90s, which has been taken away from us by digital noise and instant connectivity. The intimacy and honesty with which director Paran Bawa has brought this story, from the heart of a small town in North India, to life will be long remembered.

Harshvardhan Deo, Ranvir Shorey and Sikandar Kher's film relies on situational comedy and the chemistry between the characters rather than blatant humour and in the process, it wins over the audience.

Story

Jassi Weds Jassi begins on a heartwarming note, paying tribute to legends like the late Satish Kaushik and Raju Srivastava. This isn't just a formality, but a deep respect for the humour and cinematic legacy of the era on which this film is based. This is followed by an old-fashioned dream sequence that immediately draws us into a world where love stories were woven with simplicity and a little drama. This sets the tone for the film: a little old-fashioned, yet very honest.

The story takes us to Haldwani, Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand), in 1996. It was a time of nostalgia and hope, when one had to rush to friends' homes to get someone's phone number and wait for them to return instead of stalking them on social media. The film turns this 'culture of procrastination' into a sweet charm. The main character, Jaspreet aka Jassi (Harshvardhan Singh Deo), is a desperate lover searching for his true love, Jasmeet (Rahmat Ratan). But another Jassi (Sikander Kher) comes in between, leading the story into a hilarious triangular entanglement.

The backdrop of 1996 isn't just a date; it's in the very essence of the film. Listening to audio cassettes, playing Tambola with friends, these small scenes capture the spirit of that era. Like Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Jassi Weds Jassi is steeped in a nostalgic feeling that reminds viewers of their childhood or youth.

Direction and Cinematic Details

Paran Bawa's direction is confident and clean. Bawa doesn't chase punchlines; he weaves moments. The humour doesn't come from forced spectacle, but from the absurdity of situations and the characters' relationships. The art direction and production design are also commendable. The film beautifully captures the vibrancy of 90s North Indian weddings, the quirky relatives, and the simplicity of small towns. It doesn't just tell us a story, but makes us experience an entire era.

The film's pre-climax sequence is a cinematic masterstroke, a powerful and brilliantly executed drama inspired by the Ramayana. This scene is reminiscent of the iconic Mahabharata drama from the great Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. True cinema lovers will understand and enjoy it. The subsequent kidnapping scene will also remind you of 90s comedies.

Acting

The film's greatest strength lies in its impeccable and powerful cast. The parallel roles of Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha are the film's lifeblood. Shorey, as Sehgal, is a simple family man whose life is disrupted by phone calls from a mysterious woman. Shorey has mastered every genre, whether it's the slice-of-life comedy of Khosla Ka Ghosla or the dark comedy of Lootcase. Here too, he brings a fresh twist to the farce. His timing is so perfect that even the most clichéd jokes are refreshed by his facial expressions. Manu Rishi Chadha, playing Inspector Kartar Singh, forms a comedic double-act that provides the film with plenty of laughs.

The lead pair, Harshvardhan Singh Dev and Rehmat Ratan, are a breath of fresh air. Harshvardhan is at ease in his gloomy and honest role, while Rehmat fills the screen with her innocence and charm. Their chemistry is natural, quirky, and endearing, evoking the spirit of a simple 90s romance. However, the dark horse of this film is Sikandar Kher. Despite debuting in 2008, Sikandar is only now finding roles he can fully embrace. In this film, his character is a significant obstacle that provides a fun emotional twist to the story.

Verdict

Jassi Weds Jassi is proof that true comedy requires more than loud noise, but good writing, honest acting, and a heartfelt story. It reminds us of a time when love was slow but deep, and all you needed for laughter was a strange but lovable family next door. The film, with its nuances, old-world charm, and strong performances from the cast, stands out as a sly smile in today's cinematic landscape. The presence of Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha makes it a must-see; hence, it's worthy of 3 out of 5 stars.

