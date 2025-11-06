Jatadhara Movie Review: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's myth-mystery collides with modern logic Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer Jatadhara has generated considerable excitement. The makers have jotted a good mythological mystery mixed with modern logic. Scroll further to read the full review.

Movie Name: Jatadhara

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Director: Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal

Genre: Mythological-Drama

Penned by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara tries weaving a narrative based on mythology, supernatural energy, and modern-day rationalism. Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal embark on an ambitious task of portraying this tussle of science versus spirituality on the screen.

While everything related to the movie is intriguing, its pace and difficulty level hold it back from being an absolutely engaging film experience.

Story and Direction

The story is set against the mysterious backdrop of the Ananta Padmanabha Swamy Temple, where an ancient ritual called Pishacha Bandhanam binds spirits to guard hidden treasures within the temple. Sudheer Babu performs the character Shiva, a ghost hunter who believes in reason and science. His world turns topsy-turvy when he encounters a force that challenges every scientific principle he has ever believed in. From here, the story takes a thrilling turn dotted with unexpected twists.

Ambitious is Venkat Kalyan's direction as he tries to merge mystery, fear, and philosophy into a single narrative. The intriguing start of the film dips in the middle. Some scenes beautifully capture the depth of spirituality, though at times they get lost in visual grandeur. The climax, however, steers the film back on track, ending on a strong note. Despite a few diversions, Jatadhara manages to hold attention till the very end.

Acting

Sudheer Babu comes across as convincing, a man torn between logic and emotion. His expressions and body language reflect the turmoil in his mind, thereby making him magnetic on screen. Sonakshi Sinha, Telugu debutant as vengeful spirit Dhana Pishachi, leaves an impact. The look and intensity she carries strike but the script doesn’t offer any meat to her character nonetheless; it is clear that her acting has shaped up quite a lot.

Divya Khosla, Indira Krishna, and Shilpa Shirodkar bring sensitivity to their parts, though their roles remain confined and don’t contribute much to the film’s emotional depth.

Technical Aspects

Cinematographer Sameer Kalyani captures stunning visuals. Intricate temple architecture, mystical rituals, and play of light and smoke create a world that draws the audience into Jatadhara. Rajeev Raj’s music and background score stand out as plus points in the movie, tracks like Shiv Stotram elevate the spiritual atmosphere, while Pallo Latke Again provides comic relief. The VFX is impressive for most part though some of the sequences appear a tad unfinished at places that tend to dilute the effect of some of the supernatural scenes. The action is well done, repetitive at places, but that's a minor complaint.

Major Drawbacks

The biggest failing of Jatadhara is with its imbalance. The tussle between faith and logic could have been much deeper, but it has been somewhat superficial. The film starts off engagingly and certainly takes itself seriously-it never slips into parody-but a tighter, more reasoned narrative would have made all the difference. Its length is another fault; a number of scenes could have been edited out. However, the emotional core of the story compensates for these flaws, ensuring it still offers a satisfying cinematic experience.

Why Watch This Film

Jatadhara is a film based on an interesting concept, a captivating blend of mystery, horror, and philosophy. Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha's performances, beautiful visuals, and powerful music make it worth watching. Ignoring its uneven pace, its thoughtfulness and brilliant effort are definitely worth giving it a chance. Beyond its potential impact, it's a well-reasoned effort. If you are a fan of mythological mysteries, Tantric rituals and magnificent visuals, then Jatadhara is a must-watch for you then as it provides thrill and moments to reflect.

