Guns And Gulaabs Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao's strong performances overshadow weak

Guns And Gulaabs Photo:INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Movie Name: Guns And Gulaabs

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: August 18

August 18 Director: Raj & DK

Genre: Crime

Raj and DK, who earlier stunned cinema buffs with shows like Family Man and Farzi, are back with yet another mafia flick Guns And Gulaabs. Starring Dulqur Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao in key roles, The show has explosive tales of the mafia world with a hit of opium smuggling, murders, and power-packed action sequences. Guns And Gulaabs is now streaming on Netflix and will remind you of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar.

Plot

There are four main characters in this series of seven episodes. Rajkummar Rao is seen in the role of Tipu, who goes on a killing spree. Gulshan Devaiah plays the role of Charkat Atmaram, who murders people in his unique style. Dulquer Salmaan plays a cop Arjun who will leave no stone unturned to nab the two killers. Arjun is seen engaged in wiping out the opium gang. the fourth important character is Chhota Ganchi, played by Adarsh Gaurva, whose father is an opium mafia and wants him to follow in his footsteps.

Performances

Although all four are amazing actors in their own right, however, Rajkumar Rao in the lead role will win your heart. Not only this, Rao has adopted the getup of a mafia very well and his performance is effortless. On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah's role is small but important. He leaves an impact in a total of 8-10 dialogues. If we talk about Dulquer, he is also a seasoned actor and his work is also excellent. He is leaving a positive impression. At the same time, Adarsh ​​Gaurav has also done tremendous acting. He has done full justice to the character of Chhota Ganchi.

TJ Bhanu plays the role of English teacher Chandralekha in the show. Her image is completely different from the glamorous heroines of Bollywood. Late actor Satish Kaushik is the character of the kingpin of the opium mafia. Even though Satish is no longer in this world, in terms of acting, his coin still runs today. In this series too, his classic acting will win the hearts of the people.

Talking about the script and cinematography of the series, the story falls a bit weak in front of the strong performances. The story has been completely supported by the actors. If the series had bad acting, it might have failed to impress the audience. There are some scenes where your ears will perk up due to profanity. The direction of the series is also compensating for the shortcomings of the script to a great extent. Overall this series can be seen for all the four lead actors, but yes it is not a family drama.

