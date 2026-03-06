In big relief, India gets 30-day waiver from US to buy Russian oil amid rising conflict in Middle East

New Delhi:

In a big relief for India, United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Friday announced that the Treasury Department issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The move from the US comes as President Trump seeks to stabilise global energy markets amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil and added that this stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage."

“To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil… India is an essential partner of the United States," United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

Moreover, the move is aimed at easing pressure on global oil markets amid geopolitical tensions.