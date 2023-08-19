Taali Review: Sushmita Sen shines as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen as Shree Gauri Sawant in Taali Photo:INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Movie Name: Taali

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: August 15

August 15 Director: Ravi Jadhav

Genre: Biopic

Sushmita Sen is not just an impeccable actor but also an outspoken woman who lived her life on her terms. Time and again, she has stunned her fans with her promising characters and never shies away from taking up challenging characters. After winning hearts with her web series Arya, where she played a don, Sen is back with Tali on JioCinema. The actor is seen as the transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant in the series. With the announcement of 'Tali', its punch line shook everyone's mind. So let's know whether Sushmita Sen was able to make the audience clap with her acting or not!

Taali is a biopic on the transgender activist and motivational speaker Shree Gauri Sawant. But calling it just a biopic is not enough as this web series in itself is the story of the long legal battle, the struggle to gain rights, and the success of the entire transgender community in India. For those unversed, Shree Gauri Sawant is the person whose efforts the third gender could get their rights constitutionally, they got citizenship, they got the right to vote and from contesting elections they got all the rights that every human being needs to get.

The story begins in 1988 with Ganesh, played by Kritika Dev, a teenager living in a locality in the city of Pune, attending school. His father Dinkar Sawant, played by Nandu Madhav, is a police inspector in the family, his mother and sister Swati are also in the house. In the first episode, we can see how Ganesh realises that he is in the wrong body and discovers his feminine side. He likes to do his mother's make-up, wear her clothes, and dance. A teacher in his school asks about his dream to which he replies he wants to be a mother when he grows up.

One day Ganesh is seen dancing following which his father drags him and beats him up. The next day, when Ganesh returns from school, he sees a huge crowd outside the house. This is where Ganesh's life turns upside down, as his biggest support system, his mother, dies in front of him. Swati gets married. Now Ganesh has to live with his father, who does not understand his feelings.

After this, there is a long leap in the story and it reaches in 2013. Where Ganesh has done his surgery and now he has become Gauri. People have come to know him as an activist. But the story ahead is the real story of this web series, which closely shows Gauri's struggle to get transgenders recognised as the third gender.

This story may be of Shree Gauri Sawant, but looking at it every viewer will be able to connect with it. All the actors have done a great job in the series. But Sushmita Sen's acting is so strong that while watching the series, you will forget that she is not Shree Gauri Sawant.

Talking about the direction of the series, it becomes more interesting and emotional after every episode. The scene when two lawyers come to the court and throw ink on Shri Gauri Sawant is quite shocking. While making this series, the director has done a lot of research on the transgender community, which is visible in every scene.