Ground Zero Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi starrer delivers at the right time, acknowledges the unsung hero Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, a movie based on a real-life incident, has been released in theatres today. Scroll further to read its full review.

Movie Name: Ground Zero

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Genre: Action

Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen after two years. Having played the villain in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (2023), the actor is now playing the role of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer in Ground Zero. This is probably one of the few Bollywood films that have been released at the right time. With the entire nation furious over the Phalagam terrorist attack, Ground Zero is a 'right time, right place' film that would make people want history to repeat itself. Based on a real-life incident and shot in the lands of Kashmir, Emraan Hashmi's starrer will resonate with people more now.

Story

The story begins in August 2001, in Srinagar, where an almost-turned-Kashmiri terrorist can be seen handing over guns and manipulating young boys. These poor Kashmiri boys take guns in their hands in the greed of money and security for their families. Later, almost 70 soldiers are cowardly killed with a shot at the back of their heads by these gun gangs until BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Emraan Hashmi) moves back into the city after an operation. While Narendra almost catches Gazi Baba, along with an IB officer, he discovers that Gazi was the one behind the Delhi Parliament attack in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in 2002.

Around the second half, the film turns even more serious. However, one thing that does not detract from its place is Narendar's determination and his team's belief in him. After losing some close ones and being blamed for a terrorist attack, the BSF officer gets his hands on the culprit. Despite facing 7 bullets, Narendra completes a very important mission to wipe out the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba.

Writing and direction

Ground Zero is a salute to the determination and courage of any soldier posted in Kashmir. Let's accept it, a place where stones are pelted at its Army personnel and terrorism is at its peak, high spirits can sometimes fall short. But despite that, not only do our soldiers fight the wars till their last breath, but also remain unknown or unacknowledged in our history books. But just like a few films, Ground Zero also lets people know about the role of an unsung hero, who deserves every ounce of acknowledgement from us. The film follows a series of incidents that are nicely put up in order. The Kashmiri accent and locations are both used beautifully in the film. Moreover, it keeps you hooked till the end and makes you want to know what happens next, despite already knowing the ending.

But the problem is in the dialogue! Patriotic films have the most luxury to put goosebumps-worth dialogues and songs that can put tears in your eyes. But Ground Zero fails to do both. The film has just one dialogue, which will make a difference. 'Pehredari bahut hogyi ab prahar hoga,' is the only well-timed line in the film. Moreover, this would probably be the first Emraan Hashmi film that has no such song that you would remember after leaving the theatre. Moreover, Ground Zero has a few breaks that could have been avoided.

Acting

Ground Zero is a film that has no actors who are unfit for the role. Be it small or big, each actor has done their part well, and the entire team is led by Emraan Hashmi, who is, as usual, in the skin of the character. It is truly a relief to see the Bollywood actor breaking barriers and taking different roles. Typecast as a "kisser man" with Tiger 3, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and now Ground Zero, Emraan is doing everything a cinephile expects from him. The actor is natural in the film and is well-joined by Zoya Hussain. However, Sai Tamhankar, Emraan's on-screen wife, is ineffective. The onscreen husband-wife and parents of 3 have absolutely no onscreen chemistry.

Verdict

Ground Zero is overall a fine film with several highs and a few lows. The film brings a Kashmiri perspective that is much needed in the current scenario and will also provide solace to the real burnt hearts at the moment. With an authentic portrayal and good direction, the film is deserving of 3 out of 5 stars.

Latest Entertainment News