Bigg Boss 19 trophy reminds audiences of Sidharth Shukla's season | See pics

Bigg Boss 19's finale episode will begin in a few minutes and before that the BB 19 trophy has reminded people of Sidharth Shukla's season. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 trophy had a silver diamonds on the BB initials and the makers have chosen a similarity style trophy for Bigg Boss 19 winner as well.

Bigg Boss showed the BB 19 trophy to the top 5 contestants of this season in the second last episode and the finalists were seen praising it. As soon as the episode was aired online, social media users were quick to pick the similarities. Moreover, the BB initials on the both the trophies are also similar.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 19 finale?

Bigg Boss lovers can watch the grand finale of BB 19 on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV channel at 9:00 pm today. The top 5 finalists to reach the finals are TV actor Gaurav Khanna, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, stand up comedian Pranit More and peace activist Farrhana Bhatt.

Contestants to perform on finale day

The Bigg Boss 19 finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt will give a power-packed performance on Aaya Re Toofan song from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava movie. And apart from other solo dance performances by each of the top 5 contestants, Gaurav and Amaal will be seeming giving a group performance with their best buddies, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha.

Apart from them, Farrhana will be seen giving a fierce dance performance with her girl gang Kunickaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasma and the talked about pair of BB 19, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj will also also dance on a romantic track. Amaal Mallik will also be seen giving a musical performance on a song that he reportedly composed inside the house.

