The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Meherzan Mazda marries longtime girlfriend Naomi Felfeli in a Parsi ceremony Meherzan Mazda got married to his longtime girlfriend, Naomi Felfeli, in a traditional ceremony. He took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the wedding celebration. Take a look here.

New Delhi:

Meherzan Mazda, best known for playing the role of Jeejeebhoy in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Naomi Felfeli, in a traditional Parsi ceremony. Ever since he shared the wedding pictures, social media users and industry colleagues have flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

In the wedding picture, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional wedding outfits, with Meherzan giving a gentle kiss on his bride's forehead. For the unversed, Naomi Felfeli is Indo-Iranian.

Meherzan Mazda marries girlfriend Naomi Felfeli

Sharing a wedding picture on his Instagram handle, Meherzan wrote, "I'm so glad I sent that first text… Hey Mrs. Mazda! (sic)"

Actor Ritvik Sahore commented, "Areyyy congratulations bhai (sic)." Ishqbaaaz actress Mansi Srivastava wrote, "Woahh congratulations happiness forevaaa (sic)." The post has garnered more than 2 thousand likes so far.

Meherzan Mazda's role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The 36-year-old actor Meherzan Mazda played the role of Jeejeebhoy, a talent agent working for Freddy, in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The hit series features a star-studded cast, which includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi and others.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and the music for this show is composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Meherzan Mazda's work front

On the work front, Meherzan Mazda has featured in several television shows and films in his acting career so far. His notable works include Shortcut Romeo, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bullets and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Notably, he has a following of 98.8K followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola arrives to support him at grand finale | Watch