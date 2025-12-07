Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola arrives to support him at grand finale | Watch Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, was recently spotted arriving at the Bigg Boss 19 set ahead of the grand finale.

TV actor Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, was recently spotted arriving at the Bigg Boss 19 set ahead of the grand finale. The finale of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to air on December 7, 2025, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

A video of Akanksha Chamola's arrival on the sets of Bigg Boss 19 has gone viral on social media. Fans have also been surprised by Akanksha's appearance, as she had earlier denied being present during YouTuber and BB 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari's live chat on Instagram. Take a look at the video below:

Mridul Tiwari's Instagram live with Akanksha Chamola

During an Instagram live chat, Mridul said, "If he (Gaurav) goes to the finale and wins with the trophy, he will be very happy. I'm saying this from my heart, and I've mentioned it in every interview. I will be very happy, and they will bring the trophy to UP and Noida. From my side, I fully support Gaurav. He is a very genuine person, and people in my area also support and love him a lot."

Akanksha made a promise to Mridul during Instagram live

In response, Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha, said, "If I am unable to attend the finale (because of my work), I want Mridul to give Gaurav this message that I tried very hard to come." Mridul replied that he will definitely go and bring the trophy along with his brother. Akanksha then said, "I myself want to be there at the finale and stand with Gaurav holding the trophy."

On the work front, Akanksha Chamola is a television actress and has featured in several hit TV shows, including Bhutu, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Bhootu Rewind Wala Love and others.

