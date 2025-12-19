Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's film elevates a simple story with deep emotions Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a simple, family-oriented film set against the backdrop of Banaras. Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's film explores relationships, second chances, and social attitudes through gentle humour and emotion.

Movie Name: Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Dec 19, 2025

Director: Siddhant Raj Singh

Genre: Family drama

Capturing the essence of Banaras – its soil, narrow lanes, serene ghats, and the simplicity of its people - Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a family film that tells the everyday complexities of ordinary lives with a big heart, steering clear of noise, over-the-top drama, or melodrama. It's the kind of film where audiences can recognise the people around them – neighbours, relatives, or even a family member. With a delicate balance of emotion and light-hearted comedy, the film gives viewers moments to smile as well as reflect.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Story

The story revolves around Durlabh Prasad, who lives in Banaras and runs a modest salon. He leads a simple life, devoted entirely to his son, Murli. Sharing the home with him is his brother-in-law, Ram Manch Prasad, who never misses a chance to crack a joke. Murli's life becomes colourful when he meets Mehak, and the two gradually fall in love. Everything seems fine until Mehak's father, Brij Narayan Bharti, finds out about their relationship.

Brij Narayan, a well-known businessman in the city, is strict about societal norms and traditions. He outright rejects the relationship and sets a peculiar condition: he will only approve the marriage if Murli's father, Durlabh Prasad, remarries and brings a woman into the house. For a 55-year-old man who runs a small salon, this is no small ask. This sets the stage for a narrative that swings effortlessly between humour and heartfelt emotions. To win over his love, Murli embarks on a mission to arrange his father's second marriage. It is during this pursuit that Babita enters the story, bringing her own experiences and perspective. The question is no longer whether the marriage will happen, but whether every relationship must conform to societal expectations. The film addresses this question with light-hearted humour, yet with depth.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Performances

The film's biggest strength is its acting. Sanjay Mishra once again proves his ability to infuse ordinary characters with extraordinary life. As Durlabh Prasad, he is neither overly sentimental nor artificial. He is wholly convincing as a father willing to set aside his hesitation and age for his son’s happiness. His expressions and dialogue delivery lend the character a deeply human touch.

Mahima Chaudhry as Babita is subtle and impactful. It is refreshing to see her in a calm, serious role after so long. Her chemistry with Sanjay Mishra brings balance to the film; her presence is understated but essential.

Vyom Yadav, playing Murli, feels natural, bringing a charming, rustic innocence to his role. Pallak Lalwani as Mehak is simple and effortless. Together, their chemistry is believable and helps drive the narrative forward. Shrikant Verma, as Ram Manch Prasad, provides plenty of laughs with his comic timing and playful banter with Sanjay Mishra, creating light, enjoyable moments. Meanwhile, Praveen Singh Sisodia fits well as Brij Narayan Bharti, offering the necessary tension and conflict in the story.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Direction and Presentation

The film is directed with simplicity and care. The director avoids dragging the story or adding unnecessary drama. Banaras itself becomes a character in the film – its ghats, narrow lanes, local dialect, and traditional vibrancy add authenticity and realism to the story. At times, however, the narrative does feel slightly disjointed, which can momentarily distract the audience, and a few scenes could have been trimmed. Still, these minor lapses are overshadowed by the excellent performances that carry the story.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Final take

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a family film that conveys a significant message through a simple tale. It speaks about giving life a second chance, rethinking relationships, and questioning societal norms – all without delivering a sermon. The acting is the film's greatest strength, especially the pairing of Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry, which gives the film a unique identity. While the pace may feel slow at times, overall, it is a clean, heartfelt film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.

Also Read: Saali Mohabbat Movie Review: Radhika Apte's film is a lighthearted revenge romance that misses spark

Latest Entertainment News