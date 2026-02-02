The 50: Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee clash in heated argument, Vansajh Singh eliminated The 50 kicked off with a dramatic premiere as a confrontation between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee grabbed attention. Vansajh Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

New Delhi:

The latest reality show on the block, The 50, made its grand debut on Sunday, February 1. The high voltage premiere immediately set the tone for a season driven by strategy, tension, and unpredictable turns, as 50 celebrities entered the Lion’s Palace to win the game.

From the very first day, the episode delivered drama, spectacle and conflict. Faridabad-based influencer Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee were the newsmakers of the first episode after the former allegedly slapped the latter following a heated argument. The opening episode also witnessed the first elimination of the season.

Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee's argument dominates Day 1

As the Lion introduced the structure of the game, revealing that 50 contestants would battle it out over 50 days for a prize of Rs 50 lakh without a traditional host. The pressure inside the palace began to mount, particularly after 10 captains were named and leadership roles were assigned to Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Monalisa, Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Mr Faisu, Ridhi Dogra, Krishna Shroff, and Prince Narula.

Rajat Dalal was among those handed responsibility early in the game, and as tasks began and teams were formed, tensions flared during competitive moments. This led to a bitter altercation between Rajat Dalal and Rathee. While other clashes also surfaced during tasks, Rajat Dalal allegedly slapping Rathee became one of the defining moments of Day 1. The internet is furious, demanding an action on Dalal. It is left to be seen what happens of the fight on tonight's episode.

Adding a surprise element to the premiere, Himesh Reshammiya made a special entry and turned the episode into a musical spectacle.

Vansajh Singh eliminated on the first day

As the episode progressed, performances during the tasks divided the contestants between safety and danger, with 25 players initially securing safe status while the remaining 25 were pushed into the danger zone.

This was followed by a musical chairs twist, which saved 15 more contestants and leaving 10 players vulnerable. The Lion then announced that the grand premiere would end with the first elimination of the season.

After discussions among the captains, influencer Vansajh Singh became the first contestant to exit the show. The decision affected the group and led to disappointment and heightened chaos.

The 50 premieres daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors at 10.30 pm.

