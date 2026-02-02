Airtel's cheapest recharge plan that includes free Adobe Express Premium benefit: Check plan and how to redeem Airtel users can now get Adobe Express Premium for free with select recharge plans, including a Rs 199 plan, offering AI tools, premium templates, and 100GB storage.

New Delhi:

Airtel has recently started offering a free Adobe Express Premium subscription with select recharge plans. Adobe Express Premium allows users to create social media posts, images, videos, flyers, and more, using easy-to-use tools and ready-made templates.

Powered by Adobe Firefly’s generative AI, Adobe Express Premium is designed to simplify content creation. This benefit is available free for Airtel users and can be accessed on both mobile devices and desktop browsers.

Adobe Express Premium benefits

The Adobe Express Premium plan provides access to several advanced features, including:

250 monthly generative AI credits for commercial-ready designs powered by Adobe Firefly

Unlimited access to premium templates

Over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock assets

Full Adobe Fonts library

Advanced editing tools, including video background removal and one-click resizing for multiple platforms

Social media scheduling for up to three accounts per network

30-day version history

100GB cloud storage

Airtel’s cheapest plan with Adobe Express Premium

Airtel’s most affordable prepaid plan that includes Adobe Express Premium is priced at Rs 199. With this plan, Airtel customers get 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, which is valued at Rs 4,000.

How to Redeem Adobe Express Premium on Airtel

Follow these steps to activate your Adobe Express Premium subscription: