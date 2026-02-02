Airtel's cheapest recharge plan that includes free Adobe Express Premium benefit: Check plan and how to redeem

Airtel has recently started offering a free Adobe Express Premium subscription with select recharge plans. Adobe Express Premium allows users to create social media posts, images, videos, flyers, and more, using easy-to-use tools and ready-made templates.
Powered by Adobe Firefly’s generative AI, Adobe Express Premium is designed to simplify content creation. This benefit is available free for Airtel users and can be accessed on both mobile devices and desktop browsers.
Adobe Express Premium benefits
The Adobe Express Premium plan provides access to several advanced features, including:
- 250 monthly generative AI credits for commercial-ready designs powered by Adobe Firefly
- Unlimited access to premium templates
- Over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock assets
- Full Adobe Fonts library
- Advanced editing tools, including video background removal and one-click resizing for multiple platforms
- Social media scheduling for up to three accounts per network
- 30-day version history
- 100GB cloud storage
Airtel’s cheapest plan with Adobe Express Premium
Airtel’s most affordable prepaid plan that includes Adobe Express Premium is priced at Rs 199. With this plan, Airtel customers get 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, which is valued at Rs 4,000.
How to Redeem Adobe Express Premium on Airtel
Follow these steps to activate your Adobe Express Premium subscription:
- Open the Airtel Thanks app and log in using your Airtel number.
- Go to the Thanks Benefits section (look for “Claim OTTs and more” or the “Discover Adobe Express Premium Offer” banner).
- Tap on the offer banner to view details and start the redemption process.
- Sign in or create an Adobe account when prompted.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your Adobe Express Premium subscription.
- Download the Adobe Express app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.