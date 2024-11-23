All We Imagine As Light movie review: Payal Kapadia's film is an ode to womanhood and Boombai nagariya

Read All We Imagine As Light movie review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: All We Imagine As Light

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: November 22, 2024

November 22, 2024 Director: Payal Kapadia

Genre: Narrative-drama

The combined effort of four producers from France, India, Netherlands and Luxembourg, has helped in the inception of the Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light'. Payal Kapadia's film is not only a slap on the politics of awards but is also the winner of the second most prestigious award of the Cannes Film Awards. Thanks to producer Rana Daggubati, 'All We Imagine As Light' has been released nationwide, however, the empty theatres speak volumes about the dropping standards of Indian cinema. It is regardless to say that the release of films like 'All We Imagine As Light' and 'I Want To Talk' amid below-average Diwali hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' is a deserved change but also something that Indian audiences will never be able to protect.

Story

'All We Imagine As Light' begins with a long shot of Mumbai's Dadar vegetable market and flower market. Some women can be heard speaking in Bhojpuri, Marathi, Hindi and other languages. All these women share their Mumbai life while sounding grateful for the opportunities. Payal Kapadia shows Mumbai from the viewpoint of three leading ladies-Prabha Nurse (played by Kani Kusruti), Anu (played by Divya Prabha) and Parvati (played by Chhaya Kadam). Prabha is strict from the outside but is broken from the inside. She rarely saw her husband and seemed to be doing fine without him. But one day when a rice cooker came to her door, her desires were out in the open. Prabha sobbing while holding the rice cooker is the best title of the pain of separation in recent times.

Anu, on the other hand, is rebellious in body and soul. She works in the same hospital where Prabha works and has fallen in love with a Muslim boy. When her boyfriend Shiaz holds her hand while crossing the road without looking at each other, cinema gets a new lesson in showing the feeling of love. Chhaya Kadam is again in the role of a tea seller just like 'Laapataa Ladies'. She should also have a house among the houses being built in place of closed mills in Mumbai, but the situation here is the same as in real Mumbai. Payal Kapadia plays the moves of political chess with such ease that the political satire sits well.

After depicting the struggles of their lives, the film 'All We Imagine As Light' brings us to the place where we know that Anu and Prabha live together. The stifling atmosphere of Mumbai suddenly turns blue. The film has the same colour palette from the beginning. After flowing like water, the film turns to a Goan vibe in the second half when Parvati decides that she will return to Gangotri, that is, her village. Anu's lover has also come there along with Prabha and she, herself. When both of them are in the caves of Aurangabad, the audience also feels themselves there. Anu takes the eyes of the people with her and when she is in her most intimate moment, Prabha's eyes are also included in them. But, their eyes do not meet, only their perspectives meet and the audience finds itself at the peak of pleasure.

Acting

Kani Kusruti is the captain of the ship. Her eyes seem to be full of stories that need to be told. From a woman supporting one another to longing for love, Kani does it all with so much ease that it seems real. Divya Prabha does bang on job of bringing a breath of fresh air into the film. Here the free-spirited character is well supported by Prabha's poise. Divya's range in this film should be applauded. Chhaya Kadam on the other hand can remind you of 'Laapataa Ladies' but only for the right reasons. She'll make you laugh, feel for her and also stand by her decisions- all at once.

Direction

Payal Kapadia, who took the world by storm with her debut with the shape-shifting essay documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing has done it again with 'All We Imagine As Light'. She has put in a whole world in every scene. Every time Payal puts her actor in solo shots, emotions are oozing out. The dialogues have been written so well that it makes the audience a part of the scene. The music composed by Dhritiman Das is so good that it is doubtful whether the audience accustomed to noise will understand it. Ranbir Das' camera carries the film on its shoulders, his work is very good. Moreover, Clement Pinteaux's editing is also effective. Piyush Chalke, Shamim Khan and Yashasvi Sabharwal have done the production design of the film very well, especially the sets of the caves of Aurangabad are very impressive.

Verdict

It is regardless to say by now that 'All We Imagine As Light' deserves to be watched by everyone but everyone does not deserve 'All We Imagine As Light'. Payal Kapadia's film will not be great in the eyes of the people who like masala, fast-moving movies. The film is like tea, it cooks with time and anyone who is used to 2x playing, will be bored. Prabha's husband's revival in the second half is abrupt but needed. If you get a chance to watch the film, try to go with people who understand good cinema and not the commercial movie chaps. 'All We Imagine As Light' deserves 3.5 stars and more attention.