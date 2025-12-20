School bus turns turtle in Jammu, at least 35 students injured | Video The bus was carrying 40 students and 10 teaching staff from a school in the Pragwal border area. They were returning after a day-long picnic in Samba when the driver lost control after hitting a divider.

Jammu:

At least 35 school students were injured when a bus turned turtle while they were returning from a picnic in Jammu on late Saturday evening. The accident occurred at the Ring Road near Ratnal in the Bishnah area after the bus ran over the divider and overturned, triggering panic among passengers and locals.

Officials said that the bus, carrying students of a private school in the Pragwal border area, returning from a day-long picnic, lost control, crossed the divider, and turned turtle. More than 35 students sustained injuries in the mishap, they said.

They said that some of the injured students were shifted to AIIMS Jammu, while others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident and initiated necessary proceedings.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

