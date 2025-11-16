Four killed, five injured after Tata Sumo collides with truck in J-K's Budgam; CM Abdullah expresses grief The collision between a Tata Sumo vehicle and a dumper truck occurred around 10.30 pm on Saturday night at Palar in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Budgam:

At least four people were killed and five others injured after a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday night, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 pm at Palar when a Tata Sumo and a dumper truck rammed into each other, according to officials.

All nine people of the Sumo were rushed to a nearby hospital, where four were declared brought dead. The remaining five injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, officials added.

J-K LG, CM Omar Abdullah express grief

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the accident and wished a speedy recovery of the injured. "Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Budgam. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the LG said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident and ordered a probe to thoroughly investigate its cause.

"Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost. He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," a statement from the J-K CMO read.

9 killed in Nowgam blast

Earlier, nine people were killed and 32 others were injured in a "massive" unfortunate accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

A massive blast occurred when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case and was stored at the premises of Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Also Read: 6 killed, 32 injured in massive accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar | Video

Also Read: Nowgam police station blast: Govt confirms accidental explosion during handling of seized explosives