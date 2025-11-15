Nowgam police station blast: Govt confirms accidental explosion during handling of seized explosives The explosives, seized from Faridabad, were being examined as per SOPs when an accidental explosion took place at 11:20 PM, killing nine people and injuring 32 others.

New Delhi:

In a deeply tragic turn of events, a massive accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar late on November 14 claimed nine lives and left 32 people injured, including police personnel, forensic experts, revenue officials, and civilians. The blast occurred around 11:20 PM while teams were handling and examining a large cache of explosive materials seized during a major terror module investigation.

What Home Ministry said

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (J-K Division), Prashant Lokhande, confirmed that the Nowgam Police Station blast occurred during routine but highly sensitive procedures linked to FIR No. 162/2025, in which a terror module had recently been cracked based on leads from a poster. He stated that a huge quantity of explosive substances, chemicals, and reagents recovered on 9–10 November from Faridabad was being safely stored in an open, secure area of the police station, while multiple agencies—including the Police, SIA, FSL, Crime Branch, and Revenue Department—were working together in a coordinated and scientific manner.

As per prescribed SOPs, samples from the seized materials had been under forensic and chemical examination for the past two days due to their sheer volume. Despite careful and expert handling owing to the unstable nature of the recovery, an accidental explosion occurred at 11:20 PM, killing nine individuals and injuring 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians, who were immediately rushed for treatment.

Lokhande added that the blast caused severe structural damage to the police station and affected nearby buildings; while the cause is under investigation, he urged the public to avoid unnecessary speculation. He affirmed that the Government of India stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief.

DGP Nalin Prabhat: Explosion occurred during FSL sampling process

J-K DGP Nalin Prabhat also addressed the media, confirming that the blast happened while the FSL team was packaging leftover ammonium nitrate and reagents for safe disposal.

He reported the fatalities as:

1 officer from the SIA,

3 members of the FSL team,

2 Crime Branch photographers,

2 Revenue Department officials,

1 civilian tailor assisting the team.

Additionally, 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians were injured. Prabhat reiterated that the police station structure suffered extensive damage, and adjacent buildings were also affected. The cause of the accidental blast is being investigated.

LG Manoj Sinha expresses anguish

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he is deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station, offering condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In his message, he affirmed that the government stands in full solidarity with the affected families and is providing all possible assistance, adding that he has ordered a probe to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Blast during handling of 360 kg explosives seized in terror case

Officials revealed that the explosion occurred during the inspection of explosives recovered from Faridabad, linked to arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie.

Of the 360 kg of ammonium nitrate–based materials seized, a significant portion had been stored at Nowgam Police Station for forensic processing.

Sources said the FSL team was using chemical reagents to test and classify the seized explosives when the accidental ignition occurred.

A night of tragedy

The explosion was so powerful that it shook surrounding neighbourhoods and left the police station in ruins. Rescue operations continued into the night, with teams rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.

Both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the J-K Police emphasised that the incident was purely accidental, occurring during procedural handling of seized materials, and urged against speculation.

Authorities have assured a high-level probe into the explosion and extended condolences to the families affected by this unprecedented tragedy.