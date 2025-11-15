6 killed, 27 injured in massive accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar | Video The blast occurred around 11:20 PM during the sampling of a large cache of ammonium nitrate–based explosives seized earlier from a terror module linked to JeM.

Srinagar:

A powerful accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station on the outskirts of Srinagar late Friday night claimed six lives and left 27 injured, most of them police personnel and forensic experts. The blast occurred around 11:20 PM during the extraction and examination of explosives seized in a major terror module investigation.

Blast during handling of seized explosives

Officials confirmed that the explosion took place while teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Jammu & Kashmir Police, and a Tehsildar were inspecting a large cache of explosive material.

The explosives—primarily ammonium nitrate-based mixtures—had been recovered from Faridabad, Haryana, from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie.

Out of 360 kg of explosive substances seized from him, a significant portion was stored at the Nowgam Police Station as part of the ongoing case.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Srinagar blast

Six dead, 27 injured as building suffers major damage

Authorities evacuated the injured to multiple hospitals across Srinagar. The deceased, whose bodies were retrieved early Saturday morning, are yet to be formally identified and have been shifted to the Police Control Room, Srinagar. Among the injured are 24 police personnel and 3 civilians.

The explosion severely damaged the police station building, destroyed vehicles parked on the premises, and triggered small successive blasts, delaying rescue operations by bomb disposal teams.

Night shattered by fire, smoke and shockwaves

Video footage from the scene showed intense flames, charred police vehicles, shattered windowpanes in nearby localities such as Rawalpora, and thick plumes of smoke engulfing the area.

Residents reported hearing a massive blast followed by secondary explosions. Fire tenders, ambulances, and security forces—including the Army and CRPF Valley QAT—rushed to the spot.

How the investigation led to the explosive haul

The chain of events began in mid-October when JeM-linked propaganda posters appeared on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam. Treating this as a serious threat, police registered a case on October 19 and formed a dedicated investigation team.

Initial arrests through CCTV analysis

Meticulous frame-by-frame CCTV review led police to three suspects:

Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil

Yasir-ul-Ashraf

Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid

All had prior cases of stone-pelting and were caught pasting posters.

Radical network of doctors and clerics uncovered

Interrogation of the trio led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic-turned-Imam accused of radicalising young medical professionals.

The probe then expanded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, where two doctors—Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed—were arrested. From their rented premises, nearly 360 kg of chemicals and explosives were seized.

Core leadership linked to Delhi Red Fort car blast

Investigators believe the terror module was operated by a core trio:

Dr Muzammil Ganaie (arrested)

Dr Umar Nabi, driver of the explosives-laden car that blew up near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, killing 12 and injuring 20

Dr Muzzaffar Rather, currently absconding.

Additionally, Dr Adeel Rather, brother of the absconding suspect, was arrested with an AK-56 rifle.

Across multiple raids, authorities seized over 2,900 kg of explosives, timers, detonators, and chemicals—revealing a vast network stretching across Srinagar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Official response and NIA takeover

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Nowgam blast probe. Forensic teams have collected DNA evidence, explosive residue, and structural samples to determine whether the detonation was caused by mishandling or unforeseen chemical instability.

Home Minister Amit Shah directed NIA, NSG, and forensic units to reach the site immediately. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, visited the injured undergoing treatment.

Not a terror attack, say Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials emphasised that the incident was an accidental blast and not a terror strike. The explosives had been recovered earlier during counter-terrorism operations.

A senior police officer told India TV that the ammonium-nitrate-based substances were extremely unstable, and while 120 explosive devices had been recovered, 8 remained to be neutralised when the mishap occurred.

A stark reminder of the risks of counter-terror work

The tragedy highlights the intense risks security personnel face while defusing and examining large quantities of volatile materials. It comes amid heightened counter-terror operations following the Red Fort explosion and the unravelling of the “white-collar terror module.”

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.