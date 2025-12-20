Bhopal Metro inaugurated: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Khattar flag off first run at Orange Line Bhopal Metro inaugurated: The 'priority corridor', part of Bhopal's metro rail's Orange Line, is 7 kilometres long and comprises eight elevated stations. With its launch, Bhopal is taking a significant step towards becoming a modern, green, and accessible capital.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated Bhopal's metro rail service at the Kushabhau International Convention Centre in the state capital. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister flagged off the metro train from Subhash Metro Station on the network's 'priority corridor'. State's Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present during the launch ceremony. The project is being seen as a major step towards transforming Bhopal into a modern, green and accessible capital city.

Orange Line priority corridor opens

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro saw the launch of the Orange Line priority corridor. The corridor stretches across nearly 7 kilometres and includes eight elevated stations. The stations on this route are AIIMS, Alkapuri, DRM Office, Rani Kamalapati Station, MP Nagar, Board Office Square, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Subhash Nagar.

Boost to green and easy travel

Officials said the metro corridor will play a key role in reducing pollution and easing daily travel for residents. The service is expected to make commuting faster, smoother and more convenient for citizens across the city. The total estimated cost of the Bhopal Metro project stands at Rs 10,033 crore. The priority corridor is around 7 kilometres long and is expected to cater to nearly 3,000 passengers daily in its initial phase.

Key features of Bhopal Metro

The Bhopal Metro has been designed with a strong focus on comfort, safety and sustainability. All stations are equipped with high-speed lifts and escalators to ensure convenient travel. The metro is fully accessible for persons with disabilities, with wheelchair facilities and Braille signage in place.

For safety, the system features AI-based CCTV surveillance, platform screen doors and a Grade-4 signalling system. The metro is also environment-friendly, using regenerative braking for energy generation and solar power to reduce its carbon footprint.

Passengers will travel in fully air-conditioned coaches with comfortable seating and mobile charging points. Smart technologies such as audio-visual passenger information systems and a high-tech operation control centre will further enhance the commuting experience.

ALSO READ: In Hyderabad, CM Mohan Yadav invites industrialists to Madhya Pradesh: 'We've a lot of potential'