In Hyderabad, CM Mohan Yadav invites industrialists to Madhya Pradesh: 'We've a lot of potential'

Hyderabad:

Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential and the state can provide a lot of opportunities for various sectors, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday. He made the remarks while interacting with various industrialists of South India during the 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' session at The Leela Hotel in Hyderabad.

Yadav praises India's growth

In his address, Yadav praised the country's growth in the current era, highlighting that "this is India's time". Pointing out that many countries in the world are going through a tough phase, the chief minister said India is progressing at a rapid speed.

He also praised the city of Hyderabad and said it is rare for a chief minister to visit another state without any political agenda, and personally invite the industrialists and businessmen to his state and strengthen the mutual relations.

Yadav hails PM Modi's leadership

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said the central government has created a lot of opportunities for all sectors and busted many myths. He also said that a Metro Coach manufacturing plant has been set up in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 1,800 crore by BEML Rail Hub. "This is our era. We are now prepared to export rail coaches as well," Yadav said.

"Whenever I visit any state to invite investors, I tell them — work here, and also work in Madhya Pradesh. My intention is not to say that industries here should shut down and move to Madhya Pradesh," he added.

'Relations between states should improve'

Yadav also stressed that a chief minister should not visit a state only for political events. Instead, the chief minister should ensure that the relationship between two states and between their cities improves, and ways to boost trade and businesses should be discussed, he said.

"We guarantee that what is written in the policy stands firm, and for the unwritten aspects, we are also here to support you. You will find a healthy investment environment. Madhya Pradesh welcomes you with open arms," Yadav told the industrialists.

Yadav's one-to-one meeting with industrialists

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister also visited Greenko's headquarters in Hyderabad, holding a key meeting with the company's top management. Later, he held one-to-one discussions with industrialists at The Leela Hotel, discussing investment plans and upcoming projects in sectors such as IT, ITES, ESDM, biotech, manufacturing, and MSMEs.

A key round-table meeting focused on the biotech sector was also held, where detailed discussions took place on the favourable environment emerging in Madhya Pradesh for innovation-based industries and research-driven projects.