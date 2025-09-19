Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Movie Review: Ravindra Gautam's film captures every aspect of CM Yogi's life 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' hit the silver screens on September 19, 2025. Ravindra Gautam's film depicts Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's journey from a monk to becoming Chief Minister. Scroll down to read the full movie review here.

Movie Name: Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Director: Ravindra Gautam

Genre: Biography/Political Drama

Bollywood filmmaker Ravindra Gautam, known for 'Maharani 2' and 'Ekkees Toppin Ki Salaami', has now come up with a biopic that emphasises truth over spectacle. Anant Joshi plays Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'. The film was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. It traces Yogi Adityanath's journey from becoming a monk at the age of 22 to becoming the youngest Member of Parliament at the age of 26. Ravindra cited Shantanu Gupta's book 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister' as his inspiration. This biopic tells the extraordinary life story of Ajey Singh Bisht. Anant Joshi plays the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The film 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' is based on Shantanu Gupta's book. It follows Ajey's journey from a small Himalayan village to his position as Yogi Adityanath, a saint, spiritual leader, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Moreover, this film explores the emotional journey of a man who puts his country's loyalty and service ahead of personal fulfilment.

His childhood and the principles that influenced his perspective on life are shown in the opening scenes. A young boy who is destined for an incredible destiny is introduced to the audience in a number of scenes in this film. Ajey Singh Bisht was born in a Himalayan village, but his experiences drew him to spirituality, ultimately leading him to enter politics to serve the nation. At the end of the story, Yogi Adityanath is heard saying that as long as he lives, he will continue to cleanse the country of terrorism.

Performances of the star cast

Anant Vijay Joshi, in the lead role, plays Ajey brilliantly. He has skillfully portrayed Ajey's youth and later Yogi Adityanath's transformation into a great leader. Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, playing Mahant Avaidyanath, Yogi Adityanath's guru, adds a sense of seriousness and guidance to the story. He brilliantly portrays the spiritual guru who has a profound influence on Ajey, strengthening the narrative. Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, brings the film to life as a journalist. The supporting cast is equally commendable.

Direction

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film delves into every aspect of CM Yogi's life over the decades. The story progresses smoothly from young Ajey's early days to his political and spiritual rise, a journey that anyone can easily understand. Ravindra's speciality is his ability to maintain a balance between personal and public life, showing how Ajey's spiritual views influenced his political decisions.

Cinematography

The screenplay is well-written, evoking real events and allowing the audience to connect with the intense political scenes. However, the film lacks the depth it deserves. The excellent acting is heartwarming. However, the cinematography lacks impact in some places, making certain scenes boring.

Music and background score

The film's visual treatment is commendable. The cinematography captures the serenity of the Himalayan foothills and the political climate of Uttar Pradesh. These different scenes reflect the duality of Ajey's life: the peaceful tranquillity of a monk's life and the challenging world of politics.

The background score intensifies the story of the film, making both emotional and spiritual moments even more impactful. It blends traditional Indian instruments with modern music.

Why should you watch this film?

'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' isn't just a political biography; it's an exploration of devotion, leadership, and personal determination. With superb acting, meticulous direction, and a captivating story, this film traces the remarkable journey of Ajey Singh Bisht. While it will primarily appeal to audiences interested in politics and spirituality, it's a must-watch and deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

