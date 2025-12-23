Advertisement
  Live KSH International IPO Listing: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests

KSH International IPO Listing Today: According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

KSH International IPO Listing Today: Shares of KSH International Ltd are all set to debut on the bourses today, i.e. on December 23, 2025. The initial public offering of the Pune-based company received a muted response from investors and recorded an 83 per cent subscription on the closing day of the share sale on Thursday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the company collected Rs 213 crore from anchor investors. Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest GMP and listing updates. 

 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Dec 23, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    KSH International IPO combination of fresh issue

    The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of stocks valued at Rs 290 crore by promoters.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Dec 23, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    KSH International IPO price band of Rs 365-384

    The Pune-based KSH International's Rs 710 crore initial public offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 365-384 per share.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Dec 23, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    KSH International IPO GMP today

    According to Investorgain, KSH International's unlisted shares are trading at a discount of Rs -2 . Considering the upper price band of Rs 384, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 382.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 23, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    KSH International fetched 83% subscription

    KSH International fetched 83 per cent subscription on the closing day of share sale on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer.

