Live KSH International IPO Listing: Shares to debut on bourses today, here's what GMP suggests KSH International IPO Listing Today: According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer.

Mumbai:

KSH International IPO Listing Today: Shares of KSH International Ltd are all set to debut on the bourses today, i.e. on December 23, 2025. The initial public offering of the Pune-based company received a muted response from investors and recorded an 83 per cent subscription on the closing day of the share sale on Thursday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 1,12,35,627 shares against 1,36,16,438 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the company collected Rs 213 crore from anchor investors. Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest GMP and listing updates.