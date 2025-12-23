Stocks in focus today: Concord, Ambuja Cements, Paytm, Groww among stocks to watch Stocks in focus today: Concord Control Systems Limited has informed exchanges that it has secured an order worth Rs 139.32 crore from the Indian Railways for a locomotive wireless control system.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets ended the last trading session on a positive note amid strong global cues, and they are likely to maintain the momentum today, i.e. on December 23, 2025. However, Gift Nifty is indicating a flat-to-mildly positive start, supported by stable global cues, with trading volumes expected to remain subdued amid the holiday-shortened week. On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on December 22 and offloaded equities worth Rs 457 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 4,058 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Concord Control Systems Limited (CNCRD)

Concord Control Systems Limited has informed exchanges that it has secured an order worth Rs 139.32 crore from the Indian Railways for a locomotive wireless control system. The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of the system, which is a critical technology for enhancing safety in locomotive operations.

Ambuja Cements (AMBUJACEM)

Ambuja Cements, part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, will merge its subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Orient Cement with the company, leading to the setting up of 'one cement platform' and a pan-India cement powerhouse. Post-merger of the subsidiaries - ACC Ltd, Orient Cement, Penna Cement and Sanghi Industries - will become an integral part of Ambuja, with a capacity of 107 million tonnes per annum.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm)

UAE-based fintech firm Paytm Arab Payment, a step-down subsidiary of One97 Communications, has approved the allocation of shares amounting to a 49 per cent stake in the company to Abu Dhabi-based Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings Limited for about Rs 19 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww)

Stock broking platform Groww has launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency trading portal, to safeguard users during platform outages and technical glitches. The new portal enables users to close or exit their open trading positions even if the main Groww app or website is temporarily inaccessible during an outage.

Cipla launches inhalable insulin for diabetes care

Drug firm Cipla has launched orally inhaled insulin powder for diabetes patients in the country.

