No more surprise bills: Private hospitals must reveal ICU, ventilator prices upfront - Check new guidelines Under the new guidelines, private hospitals will be required to establish a time-bound grievance redressal system.

New Delhi:

The central government, in a notable decision, has decided to curb the arbitrary practices and exorbitant billing prevalent in private hospitals. According to new guidelines, hospitals will now be required to inform the families of the patients regarding the complete cost of ICU and ventilator treatment in advance. Additionally, obtaining prior consent, in writing, from the family before starting the ventilator treatment will be mandatory.

Move to curb unethical use of life-saving equipment

This step is aimed at curbing the unethical and unnecessary use of life-saving equipment like ventilators. To address this, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued "Guidelines for Transparency in Ventilator Use in Private Hospitals."

The government seeks to restore public trust in the private healthcare system, a senior DGHS official was quoted by MedicalBuyer. The official further clarified that if any critically ill patient has to be treated, it should be treated as a medical challenge and not a cause of financial ruin. From now on, hospitals will have to provide records of every patient who remains on a ventilator for more than 14 days for government scrutiny.

According to data from Credence Research Inc., the Indian ventilator market is witnessing rapid growth. The market was valued at USD 207 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 351.12 million by 2032.

As per the new rules, hospitals will have to follow the guidelines mentioned below:

• Clear and Informed Consent

• Disclosure of Daily Costs

• Uniform Fee Structure

• Public Display

• Usage-Based Billing

• Time-Limited Trial (48-72 hours)

• Special Monitoring After 14 Days

Under the new guidelines, private hospitals will be required to establish a time-bound grievance redressal system. In case patients' families notice any discrepancies in billing or a lack of transparency, they will have the option to file a formal complaint.

Once these guidelines take effect, they will not only provide financial protection for patients but also ensure that ventilators are used for medical necessity, not for commercial gain.