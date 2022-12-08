Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's wedding destination locked? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to marry in THESE cities?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. While the couple has never confirmed their relationship, they have also never denied it. Now, rumours are rife that the couple is going to tie the knot very soon. Well, the speculation around Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding date has been in the news for weeks, but now we have an interesting update.

The Shershaah pair is most likely to get married in Delhi or Mumbai. Both families have been working constantly to coordinate the dates and make the necessary arrangements. The wedding ceremony's date has not yet been decided, but it will be finalised by the end of December.

According to a report in India Today, the Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh is one of the locations under consideration. The site is their top pick for wedding rituals because it is also close to Delhi, where Sidharth's family lives.

The report also stated, "They are putting together the guest list. Sid and Kiara are very close to some of their director and producer friends and they plan to invite them to the wedding as well. The names that are confirmed so far are Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi who are both very close to the couple. Apart from them, the Shershaah jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani and others."

The talk is that there will be a lavish reception for guests in Mumbai following the wedding, with the A-listers of Bollywood in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Yodha. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Mission Majnu lined up.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is touted to be a quirky murder mystery. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

