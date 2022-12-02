Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora: Couples rumoured to be getting married in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA, ARJUNKAPOOR Sidharth-Kiara to Arjun-Malaika, couples to tie the knot in 2023

Bollywood weddings are something that fans eagerly look forward to. They cause quite a stir on the internet, and the discussion lasts for weeks. Celebrity weddings captivate fans, but the big fat Indian wedding seems inextricably linked to Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding in April of this year generated a lot of buzz online. Fans are looking forward to hearing from other celebrity couples after their nuptials. We now have an update for the fans. Four couples will reportedly tie the knot in 2023, making it a year of celebrations in the tinsel town. Let's take a look at the list.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

The Sheshaah duo, Sidharth and Kiara, have reportedly been in a relationship for a long time now. According to speculation, the couple is set to tie the knot in April 2023 in Chandigarh. However, they have not made any official announcements regarding it yet.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty allegedly started dating in 2019. The couple made their relationship official when KL Rahul graced the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap. The couple never shies away from rooting for each other on social media. They have been making headlines regarding their marriage for a long time. The cricketer and actress will start the year with a bang, as they are reportedly set to celebrate their union in January 2023.

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021. The lovebirds have decided to take the big step and start a new chapter together in 2023. Rakul's brother told the Times Of India, "Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married." However, both parties have not confirmed anything yet.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for almost three years. They are among the sexiest couples in the entertainment industry. While the couple never fails to turn the town red, fans always wonder when they will tie the knot. However, they have often denied rumours. According to reports, the couple will get married in 2023.

