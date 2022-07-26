Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone refuses to be part of chat show? Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan season 7 has witnessed several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor open up about their personal and professional lives. They were seen spilling beans about their dating life, relationships, bonds with co-actors and a lot more. Ever since the trailer of Karan Johar's chat show was dropped, several celebrity names started doing the rounds. Meanwhile, actor Ranbir Kapoor's name was exempted from the guest list as the actor refused to join the show. Another leading name that we would not be getting to see this year is actress Deepika Padukone. If the latest reports are to be believed then Piku actress has also turned down the invitation.

Following the footsteps of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone has also decided to stay away from the show. Reportedly, the actress was approached by the makers of the show but she chose to not appear on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. According to the ETimes report, Deepika did not agree to come on the show. A source was quoted as saying, "DP just didn't say a 'yes'."

The report also pointed out the reason why Deepika has decided to not attend Koffee With Karan season 7. The actress does not want to indulge in any controversy or be a part of conversations related to her relationships or personal life. However, neither there's any official confirmation from Deepika's end nor she has revealed any real reason behind her saying a no to the show.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar dropped the trailer of the upcoming episode which will mark the 'Koffee' debut of Vijay Deverakonda. He will be joined by his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. In the promo, the actors were seen talking about their sex life, love interests and much more.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming project

Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

