VIDEO: After Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot, Indore NGO donates clothes to him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh posed naked for a new photoshoot

A video has been going viral on social media that showed a clothes donation drive being organised for Ranveer Singh, who posed naked for a new photoshoot. In the video, people from Indore were dropping clothes in a bin with Ranveer's naked picture on it. The pictures shared by Ranveer on social media have attracted criticism and trolling from sections on social media that have labeled the images of the actor as 'obscene'. As a result, an FIR has also been filed on the basis of complaints made by different parties.

Viral video of people donating clothes to Ranveer

A video has been shared on social media that showed people 'donating' clothes to Ranveer. In a container, people dropped off clothes. The container had an image of a naked Ranveer from the viral photoshoot with the words, 'Mere swacch Indore ne thana hai, desh se mansik kachre ko hatana hai (Indore will strive to rid the country of mental garbage). Many are trolling Ranveer over the video of the clothes donation drive.

FIR against Ranveer for 'obscene' pictures

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police in Mumbai with a complaint against Ranveer Singh. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against the actor under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said. An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.

Read: Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2: We got saved

Bollywood celebs support Ranveer Singh

As Ranveer continues to be at the receiving end of trolling, some of his co-stars have lent support to him. Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both of whom have worked with Ranveer, guarded him against the trolls. During a press meeting of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, Arjun said, "You should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. I don't think if Ranveer Singh does anything without being himself. He doesn't show off. If he thinks it is right, to be in that way he wants, if he wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own way, I think we should respect that."

Read: Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning another baby via surrogacy? Here's what we know

Alia, speaking at the trailer launch of the Netflix film Darlings, said, "I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko matlab baradasht bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. He’ll be eternally favourite to every one of us, actually. He has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.”

On the movies front, Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus next, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Latest Entertainment News