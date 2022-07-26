Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning another baby via surrogacy? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared beautiful photos of their little angel and revealed how blessed they are to have her. PeeCEe even shared that Malti had to stay in NICU for 100 days before finally coming home. While the couple is enjoying parenthood and keeps sharing new pictures with their daughter, the gossip galleries have it that the couple is keen to welcome another baby via surrogacy. A report in BollywoodLife claims that Priyanka and Nick want Malti to have a sibling and they will soon plan to have a second baby.

The BollywoodLife report states, "Their (Priyanka and Nick) siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when."

The report further states that American singer Nick Jonas wants his kids to be close in age which is the reason that the couple can plan for their second baby sooner rather than later. Also, the couple wants their kids to be close in age to Nick's brother Kevin and Joe's kids.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday in Mexico with her close friends and family. The actress shared many inside photos from the celebration organised by her husband Nick Jonas. In one of the pictures posted by PeeCee's best friend Tamanna, the actress is seen holding daughter Malti Marie.

Tamanna covered her face with a white heart emoji. In the photo, Priyanka is seen wearing a red tube dress while Malti Marie is twinning with her mother in a cute red bow-tie frock.

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, the actress will start shooting for Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in September with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is said to be a tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

