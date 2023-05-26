Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for first Bollywood movie together after marriage?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are easily one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The duo tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in February in Rajasthan this year. While fans were going gaga about their union, they also want to see them again in a Bollywood movie. Earlier, the duo shared screen space in Shershaah where their love story began. Looks like fans do not have to wait longer. Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth are all set to begin shooting for their first Bollywood movie together after marriage. They will be shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon make the announcement of the film, as per a report in BollywoodLife. The report quoted a source saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are all set to do this amazing film together that will show them in a never-before avatar, and with Shashank directing the film, one can expect him to create the magic that he did with Badrinath and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and they have zeroed down the dates and will start the workshop on the film in the month of July, and they will start shooting in August."

While the makers or the actors did not confirm about any film, earlier Sidharth in an interview hinted that he is reuniting with Kiara on the big screen and will make an announcement soon. He had said, "As I said, all in good time. We want to make a certain announcement in a proper way. As and when all the pieces are in place, it will be announced. So far, I think I have enough and more for my audience with a busy 2023 and three different big projects coming up."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan- Satyaprem Ki Katha. The makers dropped the teaser of the same earlier which was much loved by the fans. This is Kiara and Kartik's second film together after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are playing key roles in the film.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force and in the Bollywood film 'Yodha'.

DON'T MISS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to skip IIFA 2023 in Dubai because of Aaradhya. Know why

Sunny Leone's Cannes debut brings waves of emotion: 'I’ll tell my younger self to not worry'

Latest Entertainment News