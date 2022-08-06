BTS' Jin and Irene from Red Velvet are dating? ARMY think they're perfect K-pop couple | Viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WAMBARLEY, 5EULRENE; INSTAGRAM BTS' Jin and Irene of Red Velvet

BTS' Jin and Irene from Red Velvet are dating? BTS‘ Jin whose real name is Seokjin is better known as Worldwide Handsome by fans. In fact, whenever he is asked to introduce himself that's his description. Likewise, Irene, who is the leader of Red Velvet is known to be the most beautiful member of the K-pop group. In multiple surveys and fan polls, the two have topped the charts when it comes to good looks. Jin and Irene are visually and on-camera the most appealing faces of their respective groups that fulfill Asian beauty standards.

ARMY thinks they would be perfect together. Photos and videos of them hosting an award show together in the past have affirmed their belief. Some have also called them the best-looking Korean pair. While fans have given their 'approval' to the pair, Jin and Irene haven't spoken about it. Check out Jin and Irene's viral photos together:

About BTS:

The band made their smashing debut in 2013. Christened BTS, or the Bangtan Sonyeondan, they are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys. They have a following of 30.9 million on Twitter and 44.2 million on Instagram. They have smashed their own record with their latest track "Butter", which garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes upon release.

About Red Velvet:

The quintet comprises Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri. They made their debut in 2014 with the single "Happiness". Their fifth member Yeri joined the group a year later in 2015, following their first major release, "Ice Cream Cake". The group is known for their distinct concept, explained by two images -- Red, which is the brighter side, and Velvet, which indicates their softer side.

