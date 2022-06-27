BTS' RM getting married? Here's what we know about Kim Namjoon's rumoured girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' RM

BTS' RM's wedding reports went rampant on social media. Days after the K-pop leader announced that the group is planning to go on a temporary hiatus, rumours are rife that BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon is planning to get hitched. Before things could escalate and ARMY could talk about RM and his girlfriends, BigHit released a statement quashing the reports.

In a to-the-point statement, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music put an end to the rumours. “RM’s marriage rumours are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumors that started on YouTube,” Soompi quoted the agency’s statement. Even though the agency denied RM's wedding reports, fans are curious to know about Namjoon's rumoured girlfriend.

Who is BTS' RM's Girlfriend?

While not much is known about her, it is believed that she is not from showbiz. As reported by Korean media outlets, an anonymous user, referred to as ‘A’ shared details about RM's "girlfriend" in an online community. Multiple websites claim that user A shared, “I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that shemet RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015.”

“I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS,” the reports further quoted user A as saying.

Kim Namjoon's dating life and wedding rumours

This is not the first time that RM wedding rumours have caught media attention. In the past, fans went into a tizzy when the K-pop star was seen removing a ring from his wedding finger. However, there was no truth to the reports.

However, RM has been in a relationship and he has spoken about it publically. In 2015, when RM appeared on popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, he confessed that he went through a heartbreak. RM shared that he was dating a girl in high school but things didn't work out between them. He said that she did certain things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend.

RM announcing BTS breakup

Meanwhile, BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consists of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok - with Rm as their leader. The first artist announcement for a solo album after the group confirmed their disbandment, came from BTS band member J-Hope on Saturday, revealing that he will release the solo album called 'Jack in the Box' on July 15.