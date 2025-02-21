Upcoming Korean dramas set to release in March 2025 March 2025 will bring an exciting array of K-Dramas, including heartfelt romances, gripping medical thrillers, and quirky superhero comedies, offering something for every type of viewer.

As the world of K-Dramas continues to captivate global audiences, March 2025 is poised to deliver a fresh wave of exciting new series across various genres. From romantic tales set in the past to thrilling medical dramas, here’s a look at some of the most anticipated Korean dramas coming your way in March 2025.

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Dates: March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Set against the scenic backdrop of 1950s Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines promises to be an emotionally rich drama. The story revolves around Ae Soon (played by IU), a rebellious and nervous woman with dreams of becoming a poet, and Gwan Shik (played by Park Bo Gum), a man whose lack of romance contrasts with his deep love for her. The drama explores the challenges and complexities of love, personal growth, and the societal pressures of the era. With a stellar cast and a unique historical setting, this series is sure to charm viewers with its heartfelt narrative.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)When Life Gives You Tangerines

2. Hyper Knife

Genre: Medical, Crime, Thriller

Release Date: March 19, 2025

Platform: Disney+

In Hyper Knife, audiences will be immersed in a gripping medical thriller. The story follows a top medical student who, after being banned by her mentor—a renowned neurosurgeon—becomes a shadow doctor. As she navigates the world of underground surgeries and medical ethics, the series promises intense action and heart-pounding moments. Starring Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun, Hyper Knife is set to be a suspenseful ride for fans of medical dramas and crime thrillers alike.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)Hyper Knife

3. The WONDERfools

Genre: Superpower Comedy

Release Date: 2025 (Exact Date TBD)

Platform: Netflix

For those looking for a lighthearted yet action-packed show, The WONDERfools is a highly anticipated release. Set in 1999, the series follows a group of awkward individuals who unexpectedly gain superpowers and find themselves battling villains in the city of Haeseong. With Cha Eunwoo (as Lee Woonjung) and Park Eunbin (as Eun Chaeni) leading the cast, The WONDERfools promises a fun blend of comedy, fantasy, and superhero action. Fans of quirky comedies and superpower-driven narratives will be excited for this one.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)The WONDERfools

4. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Genre: Medical

Release Date: 2025 (Exact Date TBD)

Platform: Netflix

If you’re a fan of intense medical dramas, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call might be the series you’ve been waiting for. The story follows Dr. Baek Gang-hyeok (played by Ju Ji-hoon), a skilled trauma specialist who is called upon to handle extreme medical situations in Seoul, following a heroic stint in a war-torn Middle Eastern city. The show is expected to explore the emotional and physical toll of being a trauma doctor in high-pressure situations. With Ju Ji-hoon’s powerful performance, this series promises to be a riveting experience for fans of medical dramas.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-Drama enthusiasts, offering something for everyone—from historical romance and medical thrillers to superhero comedies. With a talented ensemble of actors and gripping storylines, these upcoming series are sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide. Keep an eye on these releases, and prepare for an unforgettable K-Drama experience this spring!