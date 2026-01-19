Can This Love Be Translated: Is Kim Seon-ho’s new Netflix K-drama worth watching? Kim Seon-ho returns to Netflix with Can This Love Be Translated, a slow-burn K-drama blending romance and mystery. Here’s a spoiler-free review on whether it’s worth your time.

After making the world go crazy with his wink and smile trend through the 2025 release 'When Love Gives You Tangerines', Kim Seon-ho is back on Netflix with his new release 'Can This Love Be Translated'. The romantic-comedy that also has a thriller vibe with a murder secret and multiple personality sub plot, 'Can This Love Be Translated' is gaining attention.

Moreover, K-drama lovers are also lauding the chemistry of Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung in the new Netflix release. So let's find out if 'Can This Love Be Translated' is worth your time or not.

Can This Love Be Translated plot and characters

Can This Love Be Translated revolves around Kim Seon-ho who plays the character of Ju Ho-jin, who is a very skilled interpreter who knows many languages such as English, Japanese, Italian among others. Ho-jin's lifestyle is very programmed in a way that is logics-based instead of emotion-based. However, for Ho-jin, things change when he gets a different job where he has to go through different emotions.

On the opposite side, Go Youn-jung plays Cha Muhee, the bold and successful actress. Ho-jin gets hired as the private translator for the actresses and the lines between his work life and personal life become clouded. The contrast between personalities and views on love is what makes this show an enjoyable watch.

Flaws in Can This Love Be Translated

It is significant to note that 'Can This Love Be Translated' is not a flawless series, though. It does stumble with its pacing at times, especially during its middle part, where it appears content enough to linger with similar emotions. Some moments remain after their significance, rather than after their impact and this is where patience, rather than insight, is required. Even as this is likely to go down well with viewers who prefer to immerse themselves, viewers might find themselves yearning to see things move onward in other ways.

What works in the Netflix K-drama

Nevertheless, when 'Can This Love Be Translated' does get translated, which is what happens when a play is produced, it truly gets translated and works well doing so. The effectiveness of this play is found in its authenticity and its approach towards miscommunication as a part of intimacy and not as a problem that needs to be overcome.

Final verdict: Should you watch Can This Love Be Translated?

Moreover, the Netflix drama intuitively knows that love isn't always about finding the right words, but about being there long enough to pick up what someone means beyond them. By the time the final episodes roll around, the show doesn't feel like it's trying to dazzle you.

It just hopes you'll stay, listen and perhaps know a little of yourself in the silences between its conversations. Hence, you can give 'Can This Love Be Translated' a chance.

The Netflix Korean series has 12 episodes and was released on the OTT giant on January 16, 2026.

