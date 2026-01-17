Can This Love Be Translated K-drama: Cast, plot, total episodes and IMDb rating Can This Love Be Translated is trending on Netflix India. Here’s everything about the Korean drama’s cast, storyline, total episodes, release time and IMDb rating.

The much awaited Korean drama Can This Love Be Translated is already making waves on Netflix India as it is trending at the eighth spot. The South Korean drama was among with most anticipated release of 2026 and seems like Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung starrer is living up to the expectations.

Hence, it is safe to say that due to of such a good cast, theme and approach to storytelling, the series is most likely to take the higher spot on Netflix India and overseas.

Can This Love Be Translated cast

Can This Love Be Translated centers around Kim Seon-ho as Ju Hojin, a talented interpreter versed in a number of languages such as English, Japanese, and Italian. Hojin leads a structured and low-key life based on logic, not on feelings. This all changes for Hojin as he accepts a different assignment where he finds himself navigating through some very different feelings.

Opposite him is Go Youn-jung as Cha Muhee, the brazen and successful actress. Ho-jin is hired as the personal translator to the actres and the line between the professional and personal relationship becomes increasingly blurred. The clash of their personalities and their differing perspectives on love is what makes this drama a good watch.

Behind the story, there is an exemplary supporting cast. Choi Woo-sung stars as Kim Yong-woo, the trustworthy manager of Muhee, while there is Sota Fukushi, who casts an international element in the drama as a Japanese actor. Yi-dam Lee portrays the character of Shin Ji-seon, who is confident and skilled as a producer.

Can This Love Be Translated storyline

The story is based on how understanding, patience, and communication can help build not just language barriers but also emotional barriers between them. With the growing story, their professional tie converts into a deep lovemaker. With an intercontinental setting, Can This Love Be Translated portrays the globalised dynamics of contemporary relationships.

Moreover, with a split personality sub plot, the makers have also added depth to the show. But the primary focus remains on how two individuals with different perspective on life and love come together and navigate through it all to end up in solace and peace.

Can This Love Be Translated total number of episodes

Can This Love Be Translated had it's world premiere on the streaming platform, Netflix, on January 16, 2026. While it released in Korea at 5:00 AM. Hence, it was available in India at 1:30 PM. The show has a total of 12 episodes, providing viewers with a complete and satisfying love story. The streaming giant rolled out all the episodes of the show at the same time and didn't opt for weekly release trend for this Korean drama.

Can This Love Be Translated IMDb rating

Can This Love Be Translated has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10 based on limited votes. Though the viewership is less as it has been less than 24 hours of the K-drama's release. Hence, the official IMDb ratings will be released later.

