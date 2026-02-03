BTS comeback live on Netflix: Streaming date announced; 'The Return' documentary to release separately BTS members are all set to reunite with a live concert performance on Netflix. This event marks their first reunion since completing South Korea's mandatory military service. Check the details here.

New Delhi:

There's a good news for BTS Army, as the K-pop band will reunite for BTS The Comeback, at Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21, which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Notably, this worldwide comeback event will mark BTS's first global stage appearance since completing South Korea's mandatory military service. Fans will witness BTS members including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook come together to celebrate their fifth studio album, titled ARIRANG.

BTS comeback concert on Netflix

Announcing the BTS Comeback on Netlflix, the streaming platform wrote, "Cultural reset incoming. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG @ 21 March BTS will perform at historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix. BTS: THE RETURN, DOCUMENTARY FILM @ 27 March BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of their comeback album ARIRANG. Only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

BTS live concert release time on Netflix

The BTS live concert will start streaming on Netflix from 8:00 PM KST, 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET, which is 5:30 PM IST. This event also marks an expansion of Netflix's live programming. BTS: The Comeback Live will be the first-ever live event broadcast from Korea to be streamed globally.

When is BTS documentary BTS: The Return releasing on Netflix?

Additionally, the BTS documentary film, BTS: The Return, will start streaming on Netflix from March 27, 2026. The film is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen.

About BTS's comeback album Arirang

For the unversed, BTS's comeback album, Arirang, is their fifth studio album and marks their return after more than three years. The album will feature a total of 14 tracks and is set to release on March 20, 2026.

