BTS comeback album Arirang: Release date, meaning, tracklist and world tour details BTS return as a group after three years with their fifth album Arirang. Here’s the release date, cultural meaning behind the title and details of their record-breaking world tour.

The K-pop boy band has been preparing for and teasing the release of their fifth album titled 'Arirang,' which will be their comeback album after more than three years, and it will come out on March 20, 2026.

This will be their return to music as a unit since the 2022 anthology album 'Proof'. The upcoming release, titled after Korea's best-loved folk song, will feature 14 tracks.

Why BTS named their album Arirang: Meaning explained

The title of the record comes from the Arirang, a traditional Korean village song, now with thousands of variants, and widely recognised as the unofficial anthem of Korea. The Arirang has been recognised by UNESCO in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritages of both North and South Korea, and it comes from the Korean spirit of han, an intricate feeling of sadness, longing, communal grief and hope.

Based on its themes of separation, loss, endurance and national love, it can be said that it is a cultural icon for Koreans of all ages.

Previously, BTS had live-covered the traditional song entitled KCON 2016 France on June 14, 2016. Old recordings of the performance are presently trending on social networking sites.

Arirang and its cultural significance in Korea

According to a news article from Korea Times, BigHit described that: 'The album embodies their identity as a group from Korea and 'the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts'.'

'Arirang', a symbolic expression of the feelings the group is trying to convey, is the way the label translates the word 'Arirang,' according to the report.

'While preparing for the long-awaited comeback, it only logically meant going back to the origins of BTS and reflecting upon the beginnings and internal stories behind it all,' BigHit explained in a statement.

BTS world tour 2026: Dates, venues and scale

After releasing its album, BTS is going on a world tour starting on April 9 at Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang, which is near Seoul. It is going to set a record for the biggest world tour with a performance in 34 cities, holding 79 concerts. It has a 360-degree stage arrangement.

