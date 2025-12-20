7 best revenge K-dramas on Netflix that are dark, gripping and binge-worthy Revenge takes centre stage in these Netflix Korean dramas, where trauma, justice and power collide. Here are seven revenge-driven K-dramas that struck a chord with global audiences.

New Delhi:

Revenge has long been a powerful storytelling device in Korean dramas, and Netflix’s global slate proves just how compelling the theme can be when paired with strong writing and layered performances. From quiet psychological payback to high-stakes corporate warfare, several Netflix Korean series have explored vengeance not as spectacle alone, but as a reflection of trauma, justice and moral consequence.

So, let's have a look at the 7 best revenge K-dramas on the OTT giant, Netflix. It is significant to note that most of these series have done well in digital spaces.

Top 7 revenge K-dramas on Netflix

1. The Glory

Starring Song Hye-kyo, The Glory became one of Netflix’s most talked-about Korean dramas. The series follows a woman who meticulously plans revenge against her school bullies years after surviving extreme abuse. Praised for its minimalist storytelling and its impact, the series garnered international viewers and fueled talks related to bullying as well as trauma.

2. Taxi Driver

Starring Lee Je-Hoon, Taxi Driver revolves around a covert group of drivers who specialise in providing a form of 'revenge' to individuals who cannot receive prompt justice from public authorities. This South Korean series was based on a webtoon and was distinctive due to its episode format. The series was a huge success because of its content and thus had various seasons.

3. Vincenzo

With a lead character played by Song Joong-ki, who portrays a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, the series combines dark and funny elements of revenge. The series was one of the most-watched dramas on the cable network tvN and a great hit on the global platform of Netflix.

4. Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki appears in this revenge melodrama as a faithful worker who is transmigrated into the family that wronged him. The drama set a record for ratings in the South Korean television industry and received international attention for its commentary on wealth, power, and inheritance.

5. Marry My Husband

Park Min-young stars in this story of time loop and revenge, this time with a female protagonist writing her own path after being betrayed by people around her. This show was popular for its ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level, and it did well on Asian charts on Netflix.

6. The Penthouse: War in Life

Starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, and Eugene, The Penthouse is a revenge melodrama that involves the upper class of South Korea. The Penthouse is famous for its surprising turns, which enabled it to have outstanding viewership every season.

7. Itaewon Class

Park Seo-joon leads Itaewon Class, about an underdog entrepreneur and his fight for justice against a conglomerate. The themes of determination and upward mobility resonated with audiences worldwide and made this one of the most viewed Korean shows offered by Netflix during its run.

Also Read: Best Korean thrillers on Netflix: 7 gripping K-dramas that keep you hooked till the end