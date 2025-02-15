5 short K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend without taking up much time

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA These K-dramas stand out not only for their shorter episode runs but also for their impactful stories.

Are you looking for the perfect K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend without having to commit to long episodes? With their captivating storylines and shorter run-times, these five K-dramas offer the perfect mix of entertainment, heartfelt moments, and quick viewing. Whether you’re into heartwarming tales, romance, or slice-of-life dramas, there's something here for every taste.

Navillera (12 Episodes)

"Navillera" tells the moving story of a 70-year-old man, Deok-chul, who decides to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a ballet dancer. The show explores themes of aging, dreams, and the power of friendship across generations. The episodes are short but deeply emotional, allowing for a quick yet impactful binge-watch. The series captures the essence of following one’s dreams at any stage in life, with incredible performances that will have you tearing up. It’s a perfect series for anyone who enjoys heartfelt stories with a slow-burn, meaningful progression.

My Liberation Notes (16 Episodes)

If you're a fan of character-driven stories that focus on personal growth, "My Liberation Notes" is a must-watch. The show revolves around three siblings living under the weight of their monotonous lives, struggling to break free from the cycle of mediocrity. The slow pace might seem like a challenge at first, but the emotional depth and intimate character arcs make each episode worth the watch. With its reflective and contemplative tone, "My Liberation Notes" offers something different from the typical fast-paced K-drama. It’s ideal for viewers who love to reflect on the meaning of life, family, and freedom.

Cheese in the Trap (16 Episodes)

Romance is a Bonus Book (16 Episodes)

A lighter, feel-good option, this drama follows the story of a woman, Kang Dan-yi, who once thrived in the competitive publishing industry but now struggles to find a job. She forms an unlikely bond with a younger man at her new workplace, which blossoms into a tender romance. The charm of "Romance is a Bonus Book" lies in its heartwarming and relatable characters. It’s a feel-good, uplifting series that combines light humor with moments of introspection, making it the perfect weekend watch when you’re in the mood for something sweet and comforting.

Because This Is My First Life (16 Episodes)

This delightful romantic comedy revolves around two individuals, Nam Se-hee and Yoon Ji-ho, who enter into a contract marriage due to financial troubles. What begins as a practical arrangement turns into something more meaningful as they navigate their personal struggles and discover what true love is. The show blends romance and comedy effortlessly while also tackling the pressures of societal expectations and personal growth. Its realistic portrayal of relationships, combined with witty humor, makes it both entertaining and thought-provoking.

These K-dramas stand out not only for their shorter episode runs but also for their impactful stories. Whether you're seeking an emotional rollercoaster, a slow-burning romance, or a story about personal growth, each of these shows delivers in spades. With less time commitment but all the heart, they are the perfect choice for a binge-watch weekend. So, grab some snacks, get cozy, and let these K-dramas take you on unforgettable journeys!