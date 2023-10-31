5 best horror K-dramas to watch on Halloween

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Netflix has a plethora of K-Drama

Netflix has a plethora of K-Drama available and today being Halloween, it's a good option to watch some horror K-Dramas. Though it can be scary picking out a high-quality horror K-drama as some of them can really scare the crap out of you. So, here is a list of 5 best horror Korean dramas to help celebrate your perfect home Halloween.

Kingdom (2019)

Kingdom is a thrilling drama where a zombie hellscape brings chaos to the historical drama genre. The show also earned a Baeksang nomination for Best Drama Netflix has promised a sequel and several one-offs for Kingdom.

Strangers from Hell (2019)

Another apartment-based horror drama where the lead learns serious information about his unnerving tenants who don’t make up for the cheap rent. Stranger From Hell is a ghost-free psychological thriller that will force you to form theories throughout the drama and will stay with you long after you finish.

Sweet Home (2020)

Sweet Home Korean Drama is based on an apartment building that becomes a place of horror as the residents turn into monsters. The story revolves around their struggle with their hardships. It is a visual stunner masterpiece headed up by some of the best actors in K-drama, like Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun. The show was released on Netflix and the second season of this intense drama is set to air this year.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (2020)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed is based on Korean mythology that provides the source of the supernatural happenings. The makers have interconnected the mythological facts into an intricate storytelling web. The third installment of this drama will be forthcoming.

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

Another Netflix zombie offering with a high school background that provides the origin of the outbreak. This action-driven drama features many big performances and its sequel is planned for 2024.

